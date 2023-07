BeONE Sports partners with the Mass St. Collective to bring Kansas NIL NASCAR to life

BeOne Sports, Mass St. Collective and University of Kansas activate the Collegiate NIL, Sports, and Racing world.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- BeONE Sports – developers of a platform where accomplished athletes’ movements are digitized into a phone app with the goal of creating a training paradigm for athletes to learn – today announced the first-of-its-kind collaboration with Mass St. Collective and the University of Kansas to bring a Collegiate NIL NASCAR car to the upcoming NASCAR race on September 9 at Kansas Speedway.The collaboration also includes JD Motorsports, eleven (11) University of Kansas student-athletes being featured on the race car, and Mass St. Collective – the KU NIL Collectivefounded in 2021 to help Jayhawk student-athletes build their personal brand and benefit fromtheir name, image and likeness.“Our goal at Mass St. Collective is to find new and unique instances where we can grow thebrand of our KU student-athletes in new and meaningful ways through name, image andlikeness.” says Dan Beckler, President of Mass St. Collective. “To partner with BeOne Sportsand have 11 Jayhawks on a NASCAR is something that has never been done before, and it’san exciting way to bring NIL and college athletes to the racing industry. Brand loyalty is the bestamong NASCAR fans, and we hope this car only adds to that. What makes this even morespecial is to debut the car in our home state at Kansas Speedway.”Additionally, BeONE Sports is developing technology to level the racetrack. With the technologyavailable from BeONE Sports, JD Motorsports hopes to become more competitive with theNASCAR Xfinity Series’ top teams and is exploring a variety of applications using comparativetraining within the team.“We believe athletes are everywhere, and we are very excited to bring new and interesting NILopportunities to student-athletes. The KU NIL NASCAR is a great example of collaboration anddriving innovation…literally,” says Scott Deans, BeONE Sports Founder and CEO.BeONE Sports will be on location in Kansas from September 7th-9th. They will be kicking offtheir collaboration with athletes from the Kansas Chiefs on September 7th, working withUniversity of Kansas athletes on campus on September 8th, and at the NASCAR race onSeptember 9th. For more information, visit beonesports.com.About BeONE SportsBeONE Sports has developed cutting-edge, sports training technology based on bodymechanics within any sport. They’ve invented “Comparative Training,” whereaccomplished athletes’ movements are digitized into the technology, creating a catalog oflearning potential. Using their patent-pending AI on a mobile device, young athletesaround the world can train with their heroes! Athletes, coaches and parents receiveimmediate feedback on technique and body-position improvements, and BeONE Sports isrevolutionizing the use of NIL where athletes and coaches earn income while training thenext generation. For more information, visit www.beonesports.com About Mass St. CollectiveMass St. Collective is the name, image and likeness organization serving all student-athletes atthe University of Kansas. Utilizing gifts from donors, Mass St. coordinates opportunities forstudent-athletes to use their NIL in various ways like marketing opportunities with businessesand charitable organizations that align with their values and interests. Our mission is to creategenerational change for these student-athletes, all while helping them build a brand during theirtime at arguably the most recognizable collegiate athletics program in the country. For moreinformation, visit www.MassStrategies.com