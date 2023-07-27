BeONE Sports partners with the Mass St. Collective to bring Kansas NIL NASCAR to life
BeOne Sports, Mass St. Collective and University of Kansas activate the Collegiate NIL, Sports, and Racing world.HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BeONE Sports – developers of a platform where accomplished athletes’ movements are digitized into a phone app with the goal of creating a training paradigm for athletes to learn – today announced the first-of-its-kind collaboration with Mass St. Collective and the University of Kansas to bring a Collegiate NIL NASCAR car to the upcoming NASCAR race on September 9 at Kansas Speedway.
The collaboration also includes JD Motorsports, eleven (11) University of Kansas student-
athletes being featured on the race car, and Mass St. Collective – the KU NIL Collective
founded in 2021 to help Jayhawk student-athletes build their personal brand and benefit from
their name, image and likeness.
“Our goal at Mass St. Collective is to find new and unique instances where we can grow the
brand of our KU student-athletes in new and meaningful ways through name, image and
likeness.” says Dan Beckler, President of Mass St. Collective. “To partner with BeOne Sports
and have 11 Jayhawks on a NASCAR is something that has never been done before, and it’s
an exciting way to bring NIL and college athletes to the racing industry. Brand loyalty is the best
among NASCAR fans, and we hope this car only adds to that. What makes this even more
special is to debut the car in our home state at Kansas Speedway.”
Additionally, BeONE Sports is developing technology to level the racetrack. With the technology
available from BeONE Sports, JD Motorsports hopes to become more competitive with the
NASCAR Xfinity Series’ top teams and is exploring a variety of applications using comparative
training within the team.
“We believe athletes are everywhere, and we are very excited to bring new and interesting NIL
opportunities to student-athletes. The KU NIL NASCAR is a great example of collaboration and
driving innovation…literally,” says Scott Deans, BeONE Sports Founder and CEO.
BeONE Sports will be on location in Kansas from September 7th-9th. They will be kicking off
their collaboration with athletes from the Kansas Chiefs on September 7th, working with
University of Kansas athletes on campus on September 8th, and at the NASCAR race on
September 9th. For more information, visit beonesports.com.
About BeONE Sports
BeONE Sports has developed cutting-edge, sports training technology based on body
mechanics within any sport. They’ve invented “Comparative Training,” where
accomplished athletes’ movements are digitized into the technology, creating a catalog of
learning potential. Using their patent-pending AI on a mobile device, young athletes
around the world can train with their heroes! Athletes, coaches and parents receive
immediate feedback on technique and body-position improvements, and BeONE Sports is
revolutionizing the use of NIL where athletes and coaches earn income while training the
next generation. For more information, visit www.beonesports.com
About Mass St. Collective
Mass St. Collective is the name, image and likeness organization serving all student-athletes at
the University of Kansas. Utilizing gifts from donors, Mass St. coordinates opportunities for
student-athletes to use their NIL in various ways like marketing opportunities with businesses
and charitable organizations that align with their values and interests. Our mission is to create
generational change for these student-athletes, all while helping them build a brand during their
time at arguably the most recognizable collegiate athletics program in the country. For more
information, visit www.MassStrategies.com
Jessica Fonseca
Pink Shark Pr
jess@pinksharkpr.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram