Bonfit Announces the Rebranding of brush-t
-brush-T continues to be the performance bristle golf tee leader-
We’re thrilled to make this announcement. Jacob Steckmann, our brand manager, has worked diligently to rebrand the brush-t website and maintain its core identity,”LOS ANGELES, CA , UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- brush-t by Bonfit America, Inc., the first innovative performance bristle golf tee, is proud to announce that the company has rebranded the brush-t website, collateral materials, and assets.
— said Bonfit President Paul Krok.
brush-t by Bonfit is an international business with global distribution. In 2002, brush-t was established in the United States and exhibited at the 2003 PGA Show in Orlando. Since its inception, brush-t has been the category leader for performance bristle golf tees. Through the years, the award-winning bristle golf tee brand demographic changed. The new influx of golfers buying brush-t are younger, and new to the game. The brand needed a change to appeal to the new customer.
“We’re thrilled to make this announcement. Jacob Steckmann, our brand manager, has worked diligently to rebrand the brush-t website and maintain its core identity,” said Bonfit President Paul Krok. “We think he’s done a great job and we hope you will feel the same.”
The new website can be found at www.brusht.com. When you visit the new site, you will see that Steckmann took on a more contemporary approach. His photographs, fonts, and copy are crisp, fresh, and bold, much like brush-t. Here is the new rebrand launch video https://vimeo.com/848854571?share=copy
“I’m excited for people to see the new look and feel of brush-t,” said Steckmann. “And we will continue to roll out the rebrand with new projects, packaging and testing data that is sure to impress golfers.”
The award-winning high-performance brush-t with its proprietary Fast-Flex bristle design reduces resistance at impact, restores stolen velocity which allows the ball to travel the maximum distance. It also eliminates deflection to ensure greater accuracy. The brush-t base is inserted into the ground at the same height for ongoing consistency. Some think it provides an unfair advantage, but the brush-t conforms to the rules of the USGA and the Royal and Ancient Golf Society at St. Andrews.
Independent testing on brush-t vs a wooden tee was performed in San Diego, California using the Iron Byron Swing Tester. The results proved that brush-t adds between 3.2 to 7 yards to driving distances and eliminates 2% deflection for enhanced accuracy as compared to a wooden tee. Three leading golf manufacturers’ equipment was used in the test and contributed to the distance variance.
There are four brush-t models: 3 Wood - 2” / Driver - 2.2” / Oversize - 2/4” / XLT - 3.1/8” All can be purchased at these golf specialty stores: Roger Dunn Golf Shops, Golf Galaxy, Dick’s Sporting Goods, or Edwin Watts, and online at www.brusht.com or www.amazon.com.
For more information, please visit the company website at www.bonfit.com
Vanessa Marie Price
Read the Greens, GOLF Media, Inc.
+1 714-544-6515
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
New brush-t video