RFP – Identification Assistance and Support Program

The Washington Department of Commerce is initiating this Request for Proposals to solicit applications from entities interested in providing assistance to homeless persons in collecting documentation and obtaining a Washington state standard ID card issued by Washington State Department of Licensing. See RFP for complete information.

Reply by date: August 24, 2023 3:00 p.m. PT

