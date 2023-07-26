The Washington Department of Commerce is initiating this Request for Proposals (RFP) to solicit Proposals from those qualified and interested in participating in a project to provide wraparound services for homeless families with children, including prevention, shelter, and stabilization services. See attached RFP.
Reply by date: Monday August 28, 2023 4:00 p.m. PT
RFP – Pierce County Homeless Prevention and Shelter
