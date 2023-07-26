Promoting Water Skills and Safety: Lenny Krayzelburg Swim Academy Partners with Schools and Kindergartens in West LA
We are committed to promoting water skills and safety among children. Collaborating with local schools enables us to make a meaningful difference in their lives”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lenny Krayzelburg Swim Academy is thrilled to announce an impactful partnership with prominent local schools and kindergartens in the region. This significant collaboration aims to provide children with essential water skills and water safety education, empowering them to be confident and safe in aquatic environments.
Water safety education is of paramount importance, and Lenny Krayzelburg Swim Academy believes in starting early. The partnership with local schools and kindergartens allows us to reach a broader audience and create a positive impact on the lives of young learners.
Lenny Krayzelburg, Olympic gold medalist and Founder of the Swim Academy, expressed his dedication to the cause, stating, "We are committed to promoting water skills and safety among children. Collaborating with local schools enables us to make a meaningful difference in their lives."
The partnership offers a comprehensive aquatic education program, emphasizing water safety principles and swimming techniques. Children will benefit from experienced instructors specialized in working with diverse age groups, ensuring a safe and supportive learning environment.
Partnering schools and kindergartens will display links to the Lenny Krayzelburg Swim Academy on their official websites, providing parents easy access to explore the aquatic programs and registration details.
Swim Academy's renowned institution offers tailored swimming lessons for kids of all ages and skill levels. With a focus on water safety, technique development, and physical fitness enhancement, the academy ensures exceptional sessions led by certified instructors.
