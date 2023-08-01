Myers & Briggs Foundation Joins Forces with CAPT: A New Era in Personality Type

Two Leading Organizations in the Field of Psychological Type Unite to Further the Legacy of the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator® Instruments

ROCKY RIVER, OH, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Myers & Briggs Foundation (M&BF) and the Center for Applications of Psychological Type (CAPT) are delighted to announce their merger, marking a significant milestone in the field of psychological type. This union brings together two organizations with a shared history and a common vision: to promote understanding and respect for individual differences through the application of the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator® (MBTI ®) instruments.

The MBTI instrument, a globally recognized personality assessment tool, was developed by Isabel Briggs Myers and her mother, Katharine Cook Briggs, in the 1940s. Myers' collaboration with Mary McCaulley, a tenured professor of psychology at the University of Florida, led to the establishment of CAPT in 1975. The organization has since been at the forefront of research and education in psychological type, contributing significantly to the development and global recognition of the MBTI instruments.

M&BF, established in 2003, has been instrumental in preserving and evolving the legacy of the MBTI instruments. It has been the exclusive administrator of the public MBTI Certification Program in the United States since 2015, on behalf of the publisher, The Myers-Briggs Company.

The merger of these two organizations represents a new chapter in the evolution of the MBTI system, instruments, and theory. "We honor and carry forward the spirit that moved Myers and McCaulley to start CAPT: to bring the value of applying psychological type to people’s lives through rigorous research and high-quality education,” says Mark Enting, Myers & Briggs Foundation CEO and Chair of the Board.

The combined entity will continue to foster the constructive use of differences by funding rigorous research with the MBTI instruments, publishing the annual Journal of Psychological Type ® – Research Digest, and collaborating with others to evolve the MBTI theory and instruments into the 21st century through the MBTI Certification Program and education programs.

The merger is driven by a vision of a world where people appreciate and respect their own differences and the differences of others through personality type. It is a significant step forward in the journey to bring the value of psychological type to people's lives, and a testament to the enduring legacy of Isabel Briggs Myers and Mary McCaulley.