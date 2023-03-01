New Social Media Incubator Will Drive Growth for Women-Focused Startups

Quimby Digital

Laura Alexandria Marketing Rebrands as Quimby Digital and Expands Service Offering

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quimby Digital, formerly known as Laura Alexandria Marketing, released today a brand-new social media incubator program designed to help female-focused startups accelerate social media growth through a curated, nine-month intensive program.

“The social media incubator is extremely unique, explained Ashley Rector, founder of Quimby Digital. “We designed it so that our clients achieve specific monthly benchmarks in order to tie their organic social media to a specific digital marketing omni-channel strategy and to lay the foundation for growth.” Each client’s program is directed by a fractional CMO hand-selected to work with the brand. These marketing professionals include the likes of former Fortune 100 executives and top e-commerce startup strategists. “Quimby Digital is stacked to bring in the best of the best to help craft hyper-specific marketing campaigns for startups,” stated Rector. “Every phase of the incubator is well thought out and designed to train startup teams on how to lay the best foundation for an integrated social media marketing strategy.”

The Quimby Digital team is primarily female and deeply understands the fem-focused demographic. From fertility clients to apparel brands, the digital marketing company has created content for a wide breadth of industries. Coming off a fresh new rebrand, Quimby Digital has also expanded our services to offer paid media, email marketing, influencer campaigns, and SEO optimized blog content. The brand identity itself was developed by Sorcha Sayers, Executive Creative Director for Quimby Digital. It is a beautiful symphony of colors and eye-catching visuals designed to showcase the full range of capabilities the agency has to offer. Quimby Digital strives to positively impact the start-up space and beyond in 2023.

For more information about Quimby Digital and our social media startup incubator, you can visit www.quimbydigital.com or email us at info@quimbydigital.com.

About Quimby Digital: Quimby Digital is a digital marketing micro-agency founded in 2019. Quimby Digital works with brands across the world to develop effective social media, paid media, email marketing, and SEO-optimized blog content. Quimby Digital is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, with a second office in Nashville, Tennessee.

# # #

