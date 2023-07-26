Savor Health and Apricity Health Launch National Partnership to Provide Symptom Management Support to Cancer Patients
Partnership focused on leveraging ApricityCare's platform and oncology nurses and Savor Health's virtual Dietitian-on-Demand, Ina® and expert system
We are thrilled to partner with Apricity Health to provide an end-to-end clinical solution for symptom management that aligns with our same commitment to providing guidelines-based interventions”NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- New York-based Savor Health, a digital health company providing guidelines-based precision nutrition interventions to manage and reverse chronic disease, and Apricity Health, a Houston-based cancer care organization providing a personalized symptom monitoring and care management service, have launched their nationwide partnership to provide guidelines-based symptom management support for cancer patients undergoing cancer treatment. Leveraging Apricity Health’s ApricityCare platform and mobile app and Savor Health’s virtual Dietitian-on-Demand, Ina®, people with cancer are provided 24/7 “on demand” support to manage and mitigate the side effects of cancer and cancer treatment in order to prevent unnecessary and costly ER visits and inpatient admissions. According to a recently published JAMA article, over 50% of cancer patient ER visits are preventable if identified early. 30% of cancer patient ER Visits result in an inpatient admission averaging $64,000 per stay. In Medicare, 56% of Medicare patients on chemo visit the ER annually with 63% resulting in an inpatient admission [Kathryn V. Fitch, Pamela M. Pelizzari, and Bruce S. Pyenson “Cost drivers of cancer care: A retrospective analysis of Medicare and commercially insured population claim data 2004-2014”]. Preventing these ER visits and downstream hospital admissions will reduce the cost of cancer care while at the same time reducing patient symptom burden to improve their quality of life. Apricity Health’s nurse case management support monitors patient’s symptoms between doctor visits and quickly responds to the patient to help prevent their symptoms from escalating. Patients enrolled in ApricityCare are also provided access to Savor Health’s Ina® who, through SMS text 24/7 “on demand” provides the guidance of an oncology-credentialed registered dietitian based on the patient’s unique clinical profile including cancer and cancer treatment as well as underlying comorbidities, medications, BMI and a wide range of contextual information. Ina®’s guidance includes individually customized recipe recommendations, foods to eat and foods to avoid, side effect management tips, FAQs and other nutrition education, guidance and support. Ina® will triage patients to Apricity’s nurse team, when their clinical condition warrants and visa versa. “We are thrilled to partner with Apricity Health to provide an end-to-end clinical solution for symptom management in oncology that aligns with our same commitment to providing guidelines-based interventions that are supported by high quality scientific evidence published in Tier I peer reviewed journals” says Savor Health CEO and Founder, Susan Bratton. "Savor's state-of-the-art guidelines-based nutrition platform is the perfect complement to enhance Apricity's cancer triage service. We are very excited about this relationship and opportunities ahead" says Apricity Health's COO, Dan Cooper.
