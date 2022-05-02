Cardiologist, Dr. Tony DeFrance, MD, joins Savor Health as Chief Medical Officer
Savor Health hires Dr. Tony DeFrance to expand leadership position in field of precision nutrition to manage cancer and other complex medical conditions.
It is an exciting time in medicine, and I am thrilled to be working with Savor Health, said DeFrance.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cardiologist, Dr. Tony DeFrance, MD, has joined Savor Health as Chief Medical Officer to lead clinical operations as the Company expands its AI-based nutrition intervention platform (the “Platform”) and virtual Dietitian-on-Demand (Ina®, the “Intelligent Nutrition Assistant”) to support people with cancer and other complex medical conditions including those, such as kidney disease and heart disease, which account for 80% of healthcare spending. A board certified interventional cardiologist for over 20 years, Dr. DeFrance has been highly engaged in the prevention, treatment and reversal of chronic disease, with an emphasis on the most medically complex conditions, and which are rising in epidemic proportions worldwide. Early in his career, he recognized the root cause of most chronic disease includes nutrition and other addressable lifestyle factors and has successfully designed and delivered patient treatment strategies and protocols leveraging evidence-based lifestyle medicine science and technology. “Creating and supporting lifestyle changes that are customized to individual patients and based on the best science and evidence base is the future of medicine. Eighty percent of the diseases we die from are because of lifestyle choices and Savor Health is on a path to help guide patients in a tailored fashion to better health. The Company has developed a sophisticated AI-based Platform to manage complex medical conditions using evidence-based nutrition as intervention. It is an exciting time in medicine, and I am thrilled to be working with Savor Health, said DeFrance.”
— Dr. Tony DeFrance
Dr. DeFrance has a unique background including clinical interventional cardiologist, chief medical officer, educator, outcomes researcher and entrepreneur. Dr. DeFrance also has expertise in the appropriate utilization of technology in medicine, healthcare economics, value-based metrics, and educational design and delivery. He is an experienced healthcare executive who spent the last 13 years as Medical Director and Chief Medical Officer of HealthHelp, one of the largest oncology and cardiology specialty benefit managers in the country and where he led teams of over 500 healthcare professionals in writing evidence-based appropriate care guidelines and rule sets which improve the quality and safety of medicine for over 20 million people in the US while also creating sustained savings in healthcare. He has also designed clinical decision support systems that are currently in use helping to improve patient care. In this capacity, Dr. DeFrance designed multiple products seeing them from ideation through all stages of development before supervising the launch of the programs to some of the largest payers in the U.S. Dr. DeFrance founded MedMentor Education, a company that provides state of the art CME content using the latest in eLearning science and online delivery platforms. He is an expert in cardiovascular CT imaging and has taught more than 3,000 physicians how to perform and interpret cardiac CT nationally and internationally and has lectured extensively on this subject. He will add new clinical skill sets, leadership, team building, and deep healthcare sector knowledge and relationships to the already robust Savor Health team to help drive strategic growth and expansion into new areas of medicine and complex disease.
“Dr. DeFrance’s unique background in treating complex diseases utilizing lifestyle medicine, designing clinical decision support rules and systems, and as an experienced Chief Medical Officer is the perfect fit for Savor Health as we begin our expansion beyond oncology and in pursuing our mission to make evidence-based nutrition a reimbursable, standard of care that is incorporated into treatment guidelines. All of these factors will add to Savor Health’s growth and mission.”
Savor Health is a digital health company that licenses its proprietary Platform and virtual Dietitian-on-Demand, Ina®, to payors, employers, providers and pharma companies to provide people with complex medical conditions evidence-based, precision nutrition interventions to improve adherence and compliance, reduce dose reduction and treatment suspension, extend survival, enhance quality of life and reduce cost of care. The Company’s proprietary Platform, designed by a team of MDs, RNs, RDs and LCSWs, bridges access gaps and brings the expert guidance of a credentialed dietitian to patients via asynchronous communication 24/7 “on demand” via SMS text, based on their unique clinical profile and tailored to contextual needs and preferences including dietary requirements, SDOH, home environment, cultural, ethnic and religious requirements, and other patient information.
