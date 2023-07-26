Rio Grande Valley agents apprehend 648 migrants in five groups

EDINBURG, Texas – Over the last five days, Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents have encountered five large groups consisting of 648 migrants in Hidalgo and Starr Counties.

Four of the large groups were encountered in Starr County by agents from the Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station. The total of those groups was 520 migrants, consisting of family members, unaccompanied children, and single adults from various countries in Central and South America. Additionally, Border Patrol Agents from the McAllen Station encountered a large group of 128 migrants in Hidalgo County. The demographics consisted of mainly family members and single adults from Guatemala and Honduras.

For U.S. Border Patrol documentation purposes, large groups consist of over 100 individuals encountered at the same time. Rio Grande Valley Sector agents have encountered 51 large groups since October 2022. Smugglers typically choose to cross large numbers of migrants in desolate areas as a tactic to place a strain on logistics for first responder personnel and resources in the local area. With unpredictable river currents and record high temperatures, Rio Grande Sector Border Patrol Agents have rescued a significant number of migrants placed in harm’s way.

“Our Border Patrol agents continue to be vigilant in their duties to secure the border day in and day out and treat everyone they encounter with dignity and respect, in stark contrast with the transnational criminal organizations who consistently place financial gain above human life,” stated RGV Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez.

Chief Chavez also reiterated that under Title 8 immigration authority, "Migrants seeking illegal entry into the United States will be subject to removal proceedings."

