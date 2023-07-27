Overwatch Holdings Inc. Launches a Premier Data Center General Contractor group
Revolutionizing the Future of Digital Infrastructure
Our deep understanding of the unique challenges and intricacies of data center projects empowers us to deliver cutting-edge solutions that meet the complex demands of the digital era”AUSTIN, TX, USA, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Overwatch Holdings Inc., a pioneering force in the Data Center Infrastructure industry, is thrilled to announce its official launch as a specialized data center general contractor, Overwatch Construction. With a laser focus on delivering state-of-the-art data center facilities, Overwatch Construction aims to reshape the landscape of digital infrastructure with innovation, expertise, and unwavering commitment to client success.
— Rob Daly
Led by Rob Daly, President, Overwatch Construction an industry veteran with over 20 years of experience in data center construction, Overwatch Construction is poised to set new standards of excellence in this rapidly evolving field. “Our deep understanding of the unique challenges and intricacies of data center projects empowers us to deliver cutting-edge solutions that meet the complex demands of the digital era” Rob Daly, President Overwatch Construction.
"At Overwatch we are proud to embark on this transformative journey as a premier data center general contractor," said Kirk Offel, CEO & Founder. "Data centers are the backbone of our digital world, and we are dedicated to providing our clients with facilities that enable their businesses to thrive in the ever-expanding digital landscape. We are committed to excellence, innovation, and surpassing expectations in all aspects of our work."
Overwatch offers comprehensive services tailored specifically to data center construction. Our expertise encompasses site selection and evaluation, design and engineering, construction management, installation of critical infrastructure, and ongoing facility support. With an unwavering focus on quality, reliability, and scalability, we ensure that our clients' data centers are built to exceed industry standards and adapt to future technological advancements.
What sets Overwatch apart is our relentless pursuit of innovation. We embrace cutting-edge technologies, such as modular construction, advanced cooling systems, energy efficiency optimization, and robust security measures, to create data centers that are agile, sustainable, and resilient. By leveraging the latest industry advancements, we enable our clients to stay at the forefront of the digital revolution.
We invite clients, industry leaders, and partners to connect with Overwatch Construction to explore how our cutting-edge solutions can support their data center construction needs. Together, we can shape the future of digital infrastructure and empower businesses to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital world.
About Overwatch Holdings Inc.:
Founded in 2019, Overwatch (SDVOSB) is a Veteran owned professional services, recruiting, general construction, and consulting business that is a transformative force in the Data Center Infrastructure space. Overwatch Holdings operates four operating companies:
About Overwatch Construction:
Overwatch Construction is a forward-thinking data center general contractor committed to revolutionizing the construction of digital infrastructure. With a focus on innovation, expertise, and client success, we deliver exceptional data center facilities that empower businesses to embrace the digital future. Our team of industry veterans brings extensive experience, technical excellence, and a passion for excellence to every project.
