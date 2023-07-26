Rebuilding Southern Illinois: Interstate projects highlight Year Five of Rebuild Illinois

ILLINOIS, July 26 - Gov. Pritzker's historic capital program improving infrastructure throughout Illinois





CARBONDALE - Entering Year Five of Rebuild Illinois, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that major projects to modernize and improve Interstates 24 and 57 in Southern Illinois are planned, underway or recently completed, highlighting an ongoing commitment made possible by Gov. JB Pritzker's historic, bipartisan capital program. Ten major projects on both interstates combined represent a total investment of more than $390 million, improving safety and mobility while sustaining and creating good-paying jobs throughout the region.





"Rebuild Illinois is revitalizing communities and neighborhoods by investing in projects and people in Southern Illinois and throughout the state," said Gov. Pritzker. "Through the largest capital program in state history, IDOT will be delivering improvements to build a more resilient, accessible and equitable system of transportation for generations to come, while creating jobs and enhancing local quality of life."





Of the 10 major projects in Southern Illinois, one was completed in 2022, one was completed in 2023, one is scheduled to be completed in 2023 and the remaining seven are anticipated to be completed between 2024 and 2028. Upon completion, 29 miles of I-57 will have been widened to three lanes in each direction and 35 miles of I-24 will have been resurfaced.

I-57, mileposts 63-66, expansion to six lanes and replacement of bridges over Pond Creek in Franklin County began in fall 2019 and was completed in summer 2022.

began in fall 2019 and was completed in summer 2022. I-57, mileposts 66-75, expansion to six lanes and replacement of bridges over the Big Muddy River in Jackson County began in spring 2022 and is anticipated to be completed in 2025. Nighttime lane closures are anticipated.

began in spring 2022 and is anticipated to be completed in 2025. Nighttime lane closures are anticipated. I-57, mileposts 75-85, expansion to six lanes and replacement of bridges over Marcum Branch and Gun Creek in Franklin County begins in 2025 and is anticipated to be completed in 2028. Nighttime lane closures are anticipated.

begins in 2025 and is anticipated to be completed in 2028. Nighttime lane closures are anticipated. I-57, mileposts 85-92, expansion to six lanes and replacement of structures over Dodds Creek in Jefferson County begins in 2024 and is anticipated to be completed in 2026. Nighttime lane closures are anticipated.

begins in 2024 and is anticipated to be completed in 2026. Nighttime lane closures are anticipated. I-57/64, milepost 67, at Illinois 15 interchange reconstruction in Jefferson County is anticipated to begin in 2025. Nighttime lane closures are anticipated.

is anticipated to begin in 2025. Nighttime lane closures are anticipated. I-24, mileposts 23-35, resurfacing and bridge repairs in Massac County began in 2021 and was completed this spring. Expect traffic delays between the U.S. 45 interchange and the Ohio River.

I-24, mileposts 13-23, resurfacing and bridge repairs in Johnson County began in 2022 and is anticipated to be completed later this year. Lane closures are expected.

began in 2022 and is anticipated to be completed later this year. Lane closures are expected. I-24, milepost 27.5, bridge replacement in Massac County begins later this year and is anticipated to be completed in 2024. Traffic will use a crossover configuration.

begins later this year and is anticipated to be completed in 2024. Traffic will use a crossover configuration. I-24 bridge deck and bridge painting on the Ohio River Bridge in Massac County begins in 2025 and is anticipated to be completed in 2027. Traffic delays are expected.

begins in 2025 and is anticipated to be completed in 2027. Traffic delays are expected. I-24, mileposts 0-13, resurfacing and bridge repairs in Johnson and Williamson counties begins in 2024 and is anticipated to be completed in 2025. Lane closures are anticipated.

"Gov Pritzker's bipartisan capital program has made these significant investments IDOT has announced in our area possible and has given some much-needed attention to Southern Illinois. Expanding and reconstructing our interstates, roads, and bridges helps our economy by creating jobs and eases freight mobility," said Pinckneyville Mayor Robert L. Spencer, president of the Southern Illinois Mayors Association. "Easily navigated roads also encourage tourism in southern Illinois. Our great city of Pinckneyville is experiencing growth and renewed interest because of the courthouse square intersection improvement and the four-lane expansion project between Pinckneyville and Murphysboro, also funded through Rebuild Illinois. This capital program is encouraging growth in Southern Illinois and I'm excited to be a part of it."





Passed in 2019, Rebuild Illinois is investing a total of $33.2 billion over six years into the state's aging transportation system, creating jobs and promoting economic growth. Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history, but also the first that touches all modes of transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.





"These investments in Southern Illinois will strengthen our system of multimodal transportation across the state," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "Remember: If you are driving in Illinois this construction season, you will be driving through work zones. When you see orange, stay patient, drop the devices and slow down."





Accomplishments through Year Four of Rebuild Illinois include approximately $12.1 billion of improvements statewide on 5,339 miles of highway, 533 bridges and 762 additional safety improvements. Visit https://idot.click/Rebuild-Illinois for information and highlights of other Rebuild Illinois projects happening throughout the state. .



