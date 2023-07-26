ICYMI: In Case You Missed It: Governor Ron DeSantis Highlights the Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday

Governor also announces awards from the Florida Disaster Fund to assist Hurricane Ian-impacted students







TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis highlights the beginning of the Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday, which began on Monday, July 24, and runs for two weeks ending on Sunday, August 6. The sales tax holiday will allow families to save money on items their students need for the new school year.

“We worked hard to include this tax holiday in our Framework for Freedom Budget, and Florida families will now save more than $160 million on needed back-to-school supplies,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “I’m proud that we were able to use this time to also support local education foundations that were impacted by Hurricane Ian as they prepare for the upcoming school year. In Florida, we will continue to put families first and support our students.”

Additionally, the Governor announced the Florida Disaster Fund’s award of $2 million in grants to six school foundations located in the counties hit hardest by Hurricane Ian. These foundations will use the funds to purchase school supplies for children in areas where families are still recovering from the storm. By awarding these funds during the Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday, these foundations will maximize their funds to purchase more supplies and assist more students.

The Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday includes items such as:

Clothing, shoes, and backpacks.

School supplies such as notebooks, binders, paper, pens, and pencils.

Learning aids including flashcards, puzzle books, and jigsaw puzzles.

Personal computers, tablets, electronic book readers, and related accessories.

Additionally, there will be a second Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday at the start of the second semester of school, in order to help families refresh their students’ school supplies. This holiday will run from January 1, 2024, through January 14, 2024.

The Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday adds to the Freedom Summer sales tax holiday which is running through Memorial Day weekend. The Freedom Summer sales tax holiday includes items such as children’s athletic equipment and children’s toys which families may need before the new school year begins. Additional items include: