WebRezPro Integrates Duve Guest Experience Platform
Combined solution empowers hoteliers to improve guest communications, efficiency, and revenue.
Our advanced guest experience platform, when integrated with WebRezPro's robust property management system, will create a seamless, personalized, and highly efficient guest journey”CALGARY, AB, CANADA, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- WebRezPro cloud property management system for hotels, vacation rentals, and hostels now offers direct integration with digital guest experience platform, Duve, empowering lodging operators to level up their guest experience while driving efficiency and revenue.
— Jeremy Atlan, Co-founder and Chief of Business Development at Duve
With Duve's complete digital communication platform, lodging operators can provide personalized touchpoints with guests throughout their stay, in their preferred language, through pre-arrival messaging, online check-in, tailored upsells, and a white-label guest app. The automated platform allows hoteliers to manage messages across all channels (email, WhatsApp, text, etc.) from a single dashboard as well as leverage analytics and segmentation to improve internal operations and guest experience.
At the core of hotel operations, WebRezPro integrates with Duve to automate routine communications and collect guest data to help lodging providers boost guest satisfaction and revenue.
“We're incredibly excited about this partnership with WebRezPro. Combining our strengths, we're set to revolutionize the guest experience in the hospitality industry,” said Jeremy Atlan, Co-founder and Chief of Business Development at Duve. “Our advanced guest experience platform, when integrated with WebRezPro's robust property management system, will create a seamless, personalized, and highly efficient guest journey. This collaboration is a game-changer, enabling hoteliers to meet and exceed guest expectations while driving revenue growth. Together, we're not just shaping the future of hospitality; we're delivering it.”
Through the seamless two-way integration, WebRezPro shares reservation information with Duve to trigger personalized routine messages for every guest at the right time, and guest data collected by Duve is sent to WebRezPro to support exceptional service delivery.
“We’re thrilled to team up with Duve to bring our clients a complete digital guest engagement package that will supercharge their guest experience and boost revenue,” said Frank Verhagen, Founder and President of World Web Technologies, Inc., the company behind WebRezPro. “As hoteliers embrace digitization to address rising guest expectations and staffing shortages, we’re excited to work with leaders like Duve to drive technology that empowers our clients to thrive as the industry evolves.”
About Duve
Duve, an award-winning guest experience platform, is revolutionizing the hospitality industry by offering a truly personalized guest experience suite. Duve helps hoteliers create a tailored and digital journey for each and every guest - from online check-in flows that meet the exact needs of each guest, to a web-based guest app with relevant content in the guests' native language, to personalized upsells that increase revenue potential and satisfaction of each guest. By partnering with more than 150 integration partners, across all major PMS’s, OTA’s, PSP’s, Digital Key providers and 3rd-party vendors, Duve helps transform the way guest experience is provided at thousands of hotels and vacation rentals around the world. Read more at https://duve.com.
About WebRezPro
WebRezPro is a powerful, easy-to-use cloud property management system for all accommodation types and sizes. The fully integrated and automated system simplifies daily operations to save time, improve guest experience, and maximize revenue. Bringing the benefits of cloud software to 2000+ properties in 45 countries, WebRezPro provides industry-best data protection, including PCI compliance, EMV certification, two-factor authentication, secure SSL encryption, and more. Launched in 2003, WebRezPro is a product of World Web Technologies Inc., an internet marketing and software company for tourism and hospitality since 1994. For more information, visit webrezpro.com.
