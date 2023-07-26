Final Judgment Ordered in Richmond County Nuisance Case

ROCKINGHAM, N.C.

On June 29, 2023, Richmond County Superior Court Judge Dawn M. Layton signed a consent judgment for a Chapter 19 Nuisance Abatement action against the property owner of 820 Armstead Street, Rockingham, North Carolina.

This judgment was the final step in a civil nuisance abatement case brought by the City of Rockingham on behalf of the State of North Carolina. Chapter 19 of the North Carolina General Statutes defines “nuisance” activities and provides for a civil remedy to reduce such criminal acts and their detrimental impacts on the community.

According to Rockingham Police Chief George Gillenwater, this consent judgment was agreed upon by all parties involved. “This address has caused the community undue harm for far too long. This community worked with law enforcement to restore peace to the citizens. Rockingham Police Department working together with Alcohol Law Enforcement’s Nuisance Abatement Team has been able to positively impact our community and ensure this property owner receives the assistance she needs,” said Chief Gillenwater.

This judgment called for one structure on the property to be demolished and ensures only the current resident resides upon the property. This agreement also forbids future nuisance related activities from occurring on the property and remains in effect indefinitely with the land.