Kenneth W. Welch Jr. offers perspective on sustainable energy and global politics, particularly in light of China's expanding influence in Cuba.

It's crucial for the U.S. to take control of its energy future. We possess the technology, and expertise to lead the world in sustainable energy. What we need now is the political will.” — Kenneth W. Welch Jr.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kenneth W. Welch Jr., a visionary in sustainable energy innovation, was recently featured in an in-depth article by Texas Today. The article, titled "Navigating the Crossroads of Sustainable Energy and Global Politics Amid China's Influence in Cuba," delves into Welch's unique perspective on the complex interplay between global politics and energy policy.

In the article, Welch observes that China's growing influence in Cuba is a reflection of its broader strategy to establish itself as a global superpower. This development has profound implications for the energy sector, especially sustainable energy. "China's heavy investment in renewable energy and its actions in Cuba are part of this overarching strategy," Welch states.

As the Chairman of Global's Corporate Machine, Welch is not just an observer of these global dynamics but an active player. His portfolio spans from innovative renewable wave energy conversion systems to onshore and offshore infrastructure and transportation systems. Among Welch's groundbreaking inventions is the Seadog Wave Pump Carousel, a technology that harnesses renewable wave energy on a larger scale and at lower costs than any other form of sustainable energy.

"Hydropower could offer clean, renewable wave energy on a larger scale and at lower costs and land usage than all other forms of sustainable energy," Welch asserts in the article. However, he also acknowledges the challenges, noting that the beneficiaries of the "dirty supply chain" involved in wind turbines and solar energy, along with leaders in the fossil fuel industry, have long lobbied against truly sustainable alternatives.

For Welch, his work transcends technology. He champions the potential of sustainable energy to reshape the global political landscape and foster a more equitable, sustainable world. "In the face of China's expanding influence, it's crucial for the U.S. to take control of its energy future," Welch insists. "We possess the technology, resources, and expertise to lead the world in sustainable energy. What we need now is the political will to make it a reality."

Welch's approach to sustainable energy transcends technological innovation. It's a lifestyle choice that mirrors his values and worldview. His philosophy offers a refreshing perspective as we navigate the complexities of the modern world, reminding us that true sustainability extends beyond what we produce. It's a reflection of who we are.

