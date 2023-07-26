Public Hearing on Aquaculture License Application Scheduled for August 29

CONTACT:

Matthew Lee: (603) 868-1095

Robert Atwood: (603) 868-1095

July 26, 2023

Durham, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, August 29, at 9:00 a.m. regarding a proposed marine aquaculture license application at the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Region 3 Office, 225 Main St., Durham, NH. The public is welcome to attend and offer comments on the proposed aquaculture plans.

At 9:00 a.m., Brendan Breen will present his application for a 4-acre site for the bottom culture of Northern Quahog, Eastern Oyster, Bay Scallop, and Sea Urchin in Broad Cove, Little Bay, NH.

Detailed plans for this project are available for public review at www.fishnh.com/marine or at the Department’s Region 3 Office in Durham. Written comments on the proposed license may be submitted up until September 12, 2023, and may be mailed to the Executive Director, New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, 11 Hazen Dr., Concord, NH, 03301, faxed to (603) 271-5829, or emailed to comments@wildlife.nh.gov.