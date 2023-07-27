Himalayan Source Introduces Himalayan Salt Capsule To Expand Halotherapy Options for Spas

The new Himalayan Source Salt Capsule allows guests to breathe in halotherapy benefits through the HaloGX Pro halogenerator, complemented by glow of backlit Himalayan salt bricks underfoot.

The Himalayan Source Salt Capsule is a personal Himalayan salt spa sanctuary that easily enhances any spa, wellness or fitness facility or residence.

BOCA RATON, FL, USA, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Himalayan Source announces the launch of their latest product, the Himalayan Salt Capsule, designed to create a personal Himalayan salt spa sanctuary and easily enhance any spa, wellness or fitness facility or residence. Encased in an elegant all-glass housing, the Himalayan Source Salt Capsule creates a tranquil, holistic halotherapy (or dry salt therapy) environment as guests breathe in the controlled, dry salt aerosol environment accentuated by glowing Himalayan salt bricks.

“The Himalayan Source Salt Capsule brings an all-encompassing halotherapy escape to the user in a space-saving design optimized for wellness,” said Himalayan Source co-founder Ann Brown. “No major renovations are needed to begin utilizing this impactful salt capsule, allowing spas to quickly upgrade and enhance their space — improving guest wellness and generating ROI quickly.”

Designed to accommodate one to two people, the Himalayan Source Salt Capsule includes the HaloGX Pro halogenerator to disperse the smallest, micron-sized salt particles in the industry for better inhalation and results. Underfoot, the floor of the capsule delivers the comforting glow of backlit Himalayan salt bricks beneath your feet. The salt brick flooring is customizable, with white salt bricks available as an upgrade. Other upgrade options include satin glass for privacy, a backlit salt wall, and color options for the base and ceiling.

Known for its quiet, easy-to-use operation, the HaloGX Pro uses less salt per session but has the same efficiency as standard halogenerators. A “turbo” feature allows an increase in salt levels as desired.

With easy-to-follow assembly instructions, the Himalayan Source Salt Capsule installs within two to three hours and requires two standard 120 VAC outlets. The capsule features low power consumption (50W, 110/230V, 50/60Hz).

Through halotherapy, dry pharmaceutical-grade salt is ground and crushed into micro-particles. The halogenerator disperses these micro-particles into the air to be inhaled. According to research shared by the World Halotherapy Association, the pure sodium chloride helps control mucus in the lungs and upper respiratory system, facilitating easier breathing, purifying the respiratory tract, bolstering lung function, and rejuvenating your body's internal processes. This 100% safe and natural therapy improves your respiratory health and may offer relief from various respiratory and skin conditions as the salt helps give skin a healthy glow, plus enhances the immune system. Top athletes often choose halotherapy to amplify athletic performance by improving respiratory efficiency.

Combining expertise in Himalayan salt therapy and an understanding of ergonomics, human engineering and kinesiology, Himalayan Source offers a full line of Himalayan salt concepts to complement any spa or wellness space. Clients include the Langham New York, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa in Jamaica, the Biltmore Miami-Coral Gables, Gaylord National on the Potomac, and more. For more information, visit HimalayanSource.com.