Take a Moment in Sask Parks: July 26 - August 8

CANADA, July 26 - Released on July 26, 2023

Saskatchewan's provincial parks offer camping, glamping, hiking, and fun at the lake. There are also exciting events and programming to fill visitors' days with fun, laughter, and joy in the great outdoors.

Take a moment to join in the fun and experience nature to the fullest. Here are a few special events occurring over the next two weeks, all are free with a valid Park Entry Permit:

Cannington's Summer Fair

August 6, Cannington Manor Provincial Historic Park

1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Step back in time and let history come to life at this can't-miss event. Meet and greet the animals from Saddle Ridge Farms, enjoy afternoon tea and treats, and experience live musical entertainment. Take part in classic picnic games like the egg and spoon race, and activities like traditional rope making. Stay cool with your own custom-crafted Victorian fan and savor hand-churned ice cream. Don't forget to snap a selfie at our well-stocked carriage photo station.

To learn more, click here.

Summer Cinemas at Five Provincial Parks

Don't miss Sask Parks Summer Cinema where park visitors can enjoy an outdoor movie experience on the big screen. Visitors should dress for the weather and bring their own blankets and lawn chairs to cozy up with during the movie.

Join park interpreters before the show for hands-on activities.

Thursday, August 3 - Good Spirit Lake, Minions: The Rise of Gru

Saturday, August 12 - Meadow Lake, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Saturday, August 19 - Rowan's Ravine, Tom and Jerry

Saturday, August 26 - Great Blue Heron, Croods: A New Age

Saturday, September 2 - Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park, Lightyear

Cabin Fever Art Festival

August 12, Moose Mountain Provincial Park

12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Witness as art takes over the park with exciting art lessons, thrilling demonstrations, and captivating performances. Vendors will be set up along the Artist Colony, beach, and Chalet grounds, including various arts and crafts programs.

To learn more, click here.

Saddle Up at Sask Landing

August 18 to August 20, Saskatchewan Landing Provincial Park

Dust off your boots and head to Saskatchewan Landing to help us reach its peak as we celebrate our 50th anniversary. Get ready for an unforgettable weekend filled with activities and festivities suitable for all ages. Join us in marking this momentous occasion and creating cherished memories with your loved ones.

August 18, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. - Kick off the weekend with a farmer's market and a steak supper at the Golf Course.

Kick off the weekend with a farmer's market and a steak supper at the Golf Course. August 19, 1 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. - Join us for a full day of Western-themed games and crafts, historic tours of Goodwin House, Pirate Days at the Marina, and an evening of live music!

Join us for a full day of Western-themed games and crafts, historic tours of Goodwin House, Pirate Days at the Marina, and an evening of live music! August 20, 1 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. -End the weekend with a Zorb Ball Soccer Tournament at the Golf Course. First place wins a $1,000 gift card to Glamping Resorts!

To learn more, click here.

----

There are many other things to do and see in Saskatchewan Provincial Parks. Visit SaskParks Event Calendar to find all events and programs.

Take a moment to explore SaskParks and book your campsite!

-30-

For more information, contact:

Sarah PilonMinistry of Parks, Culture and SportReginaPhone: 306-533-4139Email: sarah.pilon@gov.sk.ca