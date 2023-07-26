LG Resources Launches New Services, Revamped Website, and Job Seeker Platform

LG Resources has redesigned its website to support its new employer solutions and launched a separate platform for job seekers.

Over the years we have been slowly migrating toward a full comprehensive Employer Solution company that can help any business owner” — Troy Hyde

WEST VALLEY CITY, UTAH, USA, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LG Resources, a leading employer solutions provider, is pleased to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website at lgresources.com. The website now showcases its many new services for employers. The company has also launched a separate website, jobs.lgresources.com, to better support job seekers.

The revamped website now reflects LG Resources’ mission to help employers become more efficient in every area. Clients can access a wide array of services, including but not limited to:

- Tax Credit Assistance: LG Resources helps employers find tax credits they can qualify for. Clients can optimize their tax benefits while meeting all legal requirements.

- Employee Benefits: LG Resources helps employers set up or improve their employee benefits. The service focuses on tax-advantaged options that attract and retain top talent.

- Employee Engagement: LG Resources helps companies foster an engaging work environment. Higher engagement leads to more productivity and retention.

- Expense Reduction: LG Resources helps companies reduce billing errors, overcharges, and unneeded expenses. Clients can use their resources more efficiently and focus on growth.

- Vendor Comparison: Businesses can now benefit from LG Resources’ extensive vendor network. Clients can compare services and find competitive pricing for many different operational needs.

- Staffing Solutions: LG Resources now offers staffing and recruiting services throughout the lower 48 states.

In addition to its new employer offerings, LG Resources has launched jobs.lgresources.com, a separate platform for job seekers. This site makes it easier for job seekers to find the information they need and apply for jobs.

Over the years, LG Resources has evolved from its roots as a Utah-based staffing agency. Early on, LG focused on filling manufacturing, warehousing, transportation, and clerical jobs. Today, the company is a nationwide employer marketplace that helps businesses in any industry to optimize operations.

"Over the years we have been slowly migrating toward a full comprehensive Employer Solution company that can help any business owner,” said Troy Hyde, owner and CEO of LG Resources. “We are very excited about our site and our future direction!"

With its expanded reach and services, LG Resources is well-positioned to help businesses and job seekers across the lower 48 states. The company is committed to helping clients save money and build mutually beneficial partnerships with vendors and workers.

For more information about LG Resources and its employer solutions, please visit lgresources.com. Job seekers can find opportunities at jobs.lgresources.com.

About LG Resources

LG Resources is an employer solutions provider that aims to help clients save money and improve operational efficiency. Established as a staffing agency in Utah, the company now offers a vast range of services to help businesses throughout the lower 48 states. LG Resources is committed to helping employers do more of the work that matters.