Geriatric House Call Dentistry Continues Expansion to Serve Seniors in Seattle, Washington
"Expanding Nationwide: Join GHCD's Growing Network of Compassionate Dentists!"
Every homebound senior deserves quality dental care. Join us in making a difference!”SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Geriatric House Call Dentistry Welcomes Dr. Ajay Kashi to Serve Homebound Seniors in Seattle, Washington
— Dr. Alisa Kauffman, CEO of Geriatric House Call Dentistry
\Geriatric House Call Dentistry (GHCD) is thrilled to announce the addition of Dr. Ajay Kashi to their esteemed team of dentists. Dr. Kashi brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to providing exceptional dental care to elderly homebound patients in the Seattle area.
As the aging population continues to grow, there is an increasing need for accessible dental care for seniors who face challenges in accessing traditional dental offices. Geriatric House Call Dentistry is dedicated to addressing this need by offering in-home dental services to seniors who are homebound, ensuring they receive the essential oral healthcare they deserve.
"We are delighted to have Dr. Ajay Kashi join our network of exceptional dentists," said Dr. Alisa Kauffman, founder and CEO of Geriatric House Call Dentistry. "His dedication to serving the unique dental needs of homebound seniors aligns perfectly with our mission. Dr. Kashi's expertise and warm demeanor will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the lives of our patients in the Seattle community."
Dr. Kashi is a highly skilled dentist who received his dental degree from a prestigious institution and has undergone specialized training in geriatric dentistry. His comprehensive approach to dental care encompasses a range of services including examinations, cleanings, fillings, dentures, and more, all tailored to meet the specific needs of elderly patients.
"I am thrilled to join Geriatric House Call Dentistry and have the opportunity to make a meaningful difference in the lives of homebound seniors," said Dr. Ajay Kashi. "By providing personalized and compassionate dental care directly in their homes, we can improve their oral health and overall well-being. I look forward to serving the Seattle community and positively impacting our patients' lives."
With Dr. Kashi joining the GHCD network, Geriatric House Call Dentistry expands its ability to provide convenient and compassionate dental care to homebound seniors in Seattle and its surrounding areas. The inclusion of Dr. Kashi in the team further reinforces GHCD's commitment to delivering the highest standard of care for the elderly population.
Geriatric House Call Dentistry continues to revolutionize the way dental care is delivered to elderly homebound individuals across the country. By bringing exceptional dental professionals like Dr. Kashi on board, GHCD ensures that seniors receive the quality oral healthcare they deserve in the comfort and safety of their homes.
"For years, our mission at Geriatric House Call Dentistry has been to ensure that every senior, regardless of their physical limitations, receives the highest standard of dental care. Dr. Ajay Kashi's addition to our team marks an important step in fulfilling this mission. As the elderly population grows, the need for accessible and compassionate dental care becomes even more critical. We are dedicated to expanding our network of exceptional dentists like Dr. Kashi, who share our passion for serving homebound seniors. By joining our growing network, dentists can make a profound impact on the lives of our elderly patients, providing them with the care they deserve right in the comfort of their own homes. We invite more dentists to be a part of our mission, and together, we can continue to revolutionize the way dental care is delivered to our cherished seniors." - Dr. Alisa Kauffman, CEO, and Founder of Geriatric House Call Dentistry.
