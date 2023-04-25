Geriatric House Call Dentistry Expands Network to Serve Homebound Seniors in Phoenix Arizona

GHCD's expansion addresses the growing need for in-home healthcare services
PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Geriatric House Call Dentistry (GHCD) is pleased to announce its expansion to serve elderly and frail homebound patients across the country. Dr. Candace Gershkovich is a Phoenix AZ based Mobile dentist treating patients in and around the area. The network specializes in providing dental care to seniors who are unable to travel to a traditional dental office due to mobility issues, medical conditions, or cognitive impairment.
"Our mission at GHCD is to ensure that every senior has access to quality dental care regardless of their physical limitations. With our expansion, we will be able to provide more seniors with the oral health care they need in the comfort and safety of their own homes," said Dr. Alisa Kauffman, founder, and CEO of Geriatric House Call Dentistry.
GHCD's team of experienced dentists and dental hygienists are specially trained in treating geriatric patients and understand the unique challenges faced by homebound seniors. They provide a wide range of mobile dentistry services including exams, cleanings, fillings, extractions, dentures, and more.
GHCD's expansion comes at a time when the demand for in-home healthcare services is on the rise, especially among seniors. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of Americans aged 65 and older is projected to nearly double by 2050, and many of them will require some form of home-based care.
Are you a compassionate dentist committed to providing exceptional oral healthcare to the elderly and homebound? We would be thrilled to hear from you! Our website outlines the many benefits of joining our network, providing support to your independent house call practice while serving a vital and underserved population. Don't miss this opportunity to make a real difference in the lives of those who need it most. Visit our website today to learn more.
"Our expansion is a significant step forward in addressing the oral health care needs of the growing senior population in our country. We are proud to be at the forefront of providing innovative solutions to the challenges faced by homebound seniors," said Dr. Kauffman.
Dr. Candace Gershkovich has joined our network of providers as of May 1, 2023. Dr. Gershkovich is a highly skilled and experienced dentist who is dedicated to providing exceptional care to seniors who are homebound in the Phoenix metropolitan area and surrounding communities.
With Dr. Gershkovich on board, Geriatric House Call Dentistry can continue to provide the highest level of care to our patients in the Phoenix metropolitan area and surrounding communities. Our team of dentists and hygienists are specially trained in treating geriatric patients and works with other health professionals to ensure the safety of the patient.
With the expansion of Arizona, Geriatric House Call Dentistry now serves elderly and frail homebound patients in more than 20 locations in New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Illinois, Florida, Texas, and California. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Gershkovich or any of our other providers, please contact us at 866-686-4423 or visit our website at https://www.geriatrichousecalldentistry.com.
