MDC offering free Beginning Kayaking classes at Busch Conservation Area in August

St. CHARLES, Mo.—The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites those wanting to get in on the fun of kayaking to learn the basics and give it a try. MDC is holding Beginning Kayaking classes Thursday, Aug. 3 and Monday, Aug. 7 at the August A. Busch Conservation Area in St. Charles. Classes will be held at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. each day. The classes are open to participants age seven years and up.

This program will enable participants to learn about paddling equipment, safety on the water, and how to paddle a kayak on a lake. MDC will provide the kayaks and all equipment needed.

Below are the links for each class. Participants will learn about kayak safety, and how to paddle. Paddling will take place on Lake 35. Each participant should dress to get wet, and wear closed toed shoes. Other useful items to bring include a hat, sunscreen, water bottle, and a change of clothes. MDC will provide kayaks, paddles, and life jackets.

Beginning Kayaking classes are free, however online preregistration is required using the following links:

Thursday, Aug. 3, 9 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 3, 11 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 7, 9 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 7, 11 a.m.

Each class is identical, so participants should pick the time most convenient for them.

Kayaking is an excellent way to discover nature on the water. As a very personalized method of conveyance, it offers the paddler an intimate connection with the water. A kayak can get you to a perfect fishing spot, enable you to nimbly explore the quiet cove of a giant lake, or put you close to a great blue heron to capture that dynamic photograph. Paddling is also excellent exercise for an upper body cardio workout.

The August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area is located at 2360 Route D, about two miles west of Highway 94. Participants should meet at Lake 15, which can be reached by turning left after entering the main gate off Highway D.

