Farm Shop MFG Offers Germinator® STEEL Package That Comes With Unbeatable Benefits
ARMSTRONG, IOWA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The premium-grade steel design offers superior performance and sidewall compaction reduction, making it an ideal choice for farmers and crop producers seeking enhanced productivity.
Farm Shop MFG, LLC, a pioneer in agricultural solutions, proudly announces its incredible Germinator® STEEL Package. This is an excellent option for stakeholders in the agricultural industry, including farmers, crop producers, and more, looking to save on Germinator® Closing wheels.
The Germinator® Closing wheel represents a paradigm shift from traditional rubber wheels to a cutting-edge, premium-grade steel design. Engineered with precision, the Germinator® ensures superior performance and diminishes the risk of sidewall compaction, offering an excellent solution for modern agricultural practices. Suitable for diverse soil and tillage conditions, including heavy soil with no-till conditions, the Germinator® is primed to transform farming practices across the globe.
Key Features of the Germinator® include the elimination of sidewall compaction, precise depth control, the extermination of air pockets, full seed trench closure with inner rim shoulder firming, and promotion of consistent germination and emergence.
Designed for versatility, the Germinator® is compatible with renowned planter models, including John Deere MaxEmerge™ Plus, XP, and XP Pro, Kinze '93–current, AGCO White and Massey Ferguson, Great Plains, Monosem, and Precision Planting Ready Row Unit.
Installation of the Germinator® is straightforward and cost-effective, allowing farmers to choose between a full wheel assembly replacement or a ring-only insert option, seamlessly integrating with their existing planters.
The Germinator® STEEL Package is available in various row options (12, 16, 24, 48, 62) and colors (black, green, blue). Each package includes a set of two closing wheels per row, with prices ranging from $2,160.00 to $18,507.20. For farmers purchasing 12 rows or more, Farm Shop MFG, LLC offers a 20% discount on a Grain Bin Moisture Management Kit, and for those buying 24 rows or more, a 20% discount on up to two kits.
"We are thrilled to introduce the Germinator® STEEL Package to the agricultural community," the company's rep stated.
"At Farm Shop MFG, we aim to empower farmers with innovative solutions that elevate their productivity and profitability. The Germinator® embodies this commitment, and we are confident that it will redefine seed-to-soil contact, revolutionizing crop production worldwide," the rep added.
About Farm Shop MFG, LLC -
Farm Shop MFG, LLC is a pioneering innovative agricultural equipment and solutions provider headquartered in Armstrong, IA. With a steadfast commitment to research and development, the company continually strives to deliver cutting-edge products that empower farmers to achieve optimal productivity and profitability. Those looking to save on closing wheels can check out Iowa Germinator steel packages.
