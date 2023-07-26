DeMaskUs Music Group Joy Comes in the Morning Shanti Chapman

RICHMOND, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DeMaskUs Music Group - A Music Label for Hope and Transformation

2023-07-26 - DeMaskUs Music Group, announces the release of "Joy Comes in the Morning" by debut artist, Shanti Chapman.

Chapman's mission is to inspire people to identify their purpose and pursue their God-intended destinies. His "Joy Comes in the Morning" inspires listeners to never give up. Regardless of how difficult life is, with faith in God, we have hope for better and brighter days.

Chapman said: "DeMaskUs Music Group provides positive and inspirational music that will touch your soul. We are influenced by what we look at and listen to. Our goal is to provide a transformative experience through music that will catalyze change in the lives of music consumers. "

