DeMaskUs Music Group - A Music Label for Hope and Transformation

DMG Logo

DeMaskUs Music Group

Cover

Joy Comes in the Morning

Shanti Chapman

Shanti Chapman

Feel the Power

RICHMOND, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DeMaskUs Music Group - A Music Label for Hope and Transformation

2023-07-26 - DeMaskUs Music Group, announces the release of "Joy Comes in the Morning" by debut artist, Shanti Chapman.
Chapman's mission is to inspire people to identify their purpose and pursue their God-intended destinies. His "Joy Comes in the Morning" inspires listeners to never give up. Regardless of how difficult life is, with faith in God, we have hope for better and brighter days.

Listen to Joy Comes in the Morning

Chapman said: "DeMaskUs Music Group provides positive and inspirational music that will touch your soul. We are influenced by what we look at and listen to. Our goal is to provide a transformative experience through music that will catalyze change in the lives of music consumers. "

Apple Music

Shanti Chapman
DeMaskUs Music Group
Joy Comes in the Morning - Shanti Chapman - Official Video

