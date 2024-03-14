R&B Artist Shanti Chapman Announces Summer Release of New Single "You Make Me Feel"

Shanti Chapman

UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R&B artist Shanti Chapman is excited to announce the upcoming release of his highly anticipated single, "You Make Me Feel". The song, which is set to drop this summer, is a soulful and powerful ballad that showcases Chapman's incredible vocal range and emotional depth.

Chapman, who has been making waves in the music industry with his unique blend of R&B and soul, is thrilled to share this new single with his fans. "You Make Me Feel" is a song that is very close to my heart and I can't wait for everyone to hear it," says Chapman. "It's a song about the power of love and how it can make you feel alive and invincible."

The single, which was written by Chapman himself, is a testament to his growth as an artist. With its infectious melody and heartfelt lyrics, "You Make Me Feel" is sure to resonate with listeners of all ages. The song was also produced by Chapman under his label DeMaskUs Music Group.

Chapman's fans have been eagerly awaiting new music from the talented artist and "You Make Me Feel" does not disappoint. The single is a perfect blend of R&B and gospel, showcasing Chapman's powerful vocals and songwriting skills. With its release this summer, "You Make Me Feel" is sure to become a fan favorite and solidify Chapman's place in the R&B scene.

Get ready for the summer release of "You Make Me Feel" by Shanti Chapman. This single is not one to be missed and is sure to be on repeat on everyone's playlists. Stay tuned for more updates from Chapman and listen to his latest release.

Listen to Shanti's current single "Joy Comes in the Morning".