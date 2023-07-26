Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,569 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 471,849 in the last 365 days.

Label Stamp "Lunar Year of the Dragon"

MACAU, July 26 - To facilitate the public and philatelists in ordering new philatelic products, please note the following:

Issue Name: Lunar Year of the Dragon (Label Stamp)

Issue Date: 2024 (Date to be confirmed)

Ordering Period: 01/08/2023 - 31/08/2023

Product Types  

Unit Price (MOP)

“Newvision”:

 

Stamps Set (2.5/ 4.0/ 4.5/ 6.0)

17.00

First Day Cover with Stamps Set

23.00

Information Brochure with Stamps Set

24.00

“Nagler”:  

 

Label Stamp (Single Label)

5.00

You just read:

Label Stamp "Lunar Year of the Dragon"

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more