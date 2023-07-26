P-EBT Update: DCFS Distributes $45.5 M in Benefits to Louisiana Children, Additional $66.5 M Expected for Summer

Baton Rouge - In a major effort to support families across Louisiana, the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) has disbursed $45.5 million in benefits to approximately 186,000 children through the 2022-23 School Year and Child Care Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) programs. This week, we are anticipating the start of an additional distribution of approximately $66.5 million in Summer 2023 P-EBT benefits. These benefits will be issued to eligible students based on the submission of student eligibility information by schools.

Summer P-EBT Information

Benefit Amount: Each eligible child will receive a single payment of $120 to cover June and July.

Check the Parent Portal at https://dcfs.louisiana.gov/page/pebt-summer for details about Summer P-EBT.

Child Care P-EBT 2023

All Child Care P-EBT benefits have been directly added to eligible children's household SNAP accounts as of July 18, 2023.

Benefit Issuance: Unlike P-EBT benefits for K-12 students, Child Care P-EBT benefits are directly added to your household's SNAP Louisiana Purchase EBT cards. This means your benefits will be loaded onto the card you already have, making it easier to access and use the benefits for your child.

More Information: Visit http://dcfs.louisiana.gov/page/Child-Care_P-EBT for details about Child Care P-EBT.

K-12 School Year 2022-23

K-12 benefits will continue to be issued through September as schools provide information to DCFS.

Benefit Amount: Benefit amounts vary based on the number of approved quarantine absences a child has in a given month. Eligible students in APPROVED QUARANTINE DUE TO COVID-19 for:

1-5 approved quarantine absences in a month: $24.54 per month

6-15 approved quarantine absences in a month: $81.80 per month

More than 15 approved quarantine absences in a month: $147.24 per month

More Information: Visit http://dcfs.louisiana.gov/page/k-12 for details about School Year 2022-23 K-12 P-EBT.

Checking Status and Details

P-EBT Parent Portal: Access the Parent Portal for information on your child's P-EBT case, make requests, and receive updates. Visit dcfs.louisiana.gov/page/pebt-parent-portal for more information.

Check My Case: For parents of Child Care P-EBT recipients, access your case information through your CAFE account under “Check My Case.”

P-EBT Benefits Expiration

Federal food assistance benefits will be expunged or removed from your child’s P-EBT card if nine months have passed since the benefits were issued and no purchases have been made within that period. However, if you do make a purchase, the benefits will remain on the card for an additional nine months starting from the date of your last purchase. Be sure to stay mindful of these timelines to ensure you don't lose any benefits.

Benefits cannot be replaced once they have expired. For details on benefit expungement, visit https://www.dcfs.louisiana.gov/page/ebt-benefit-expungement.