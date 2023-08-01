Daxko & Treo Wellness Partnership Delivers Full-Service Wellbeing

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Daxko and Treo Wellness, two health and wellness technology providers, have partnered to offer a comprehensive wellbeing experience that integrates Daxko Operations into Treo’s Whole-Person Wellbeing Platform for a seamless experience for gymgoers. This innovative collaboration goes beyond the virtual fitness trend and supports the member wellbeing journey both inside and outside the gym.

Fitness facilities are witnessing a growing demand for digital solutions to provide a complete and seamless experience that covers physical activity, nutrition, and emotional wellness services. Integrations like Daxko and Treo play a vital role in meeting these expectations by bridging the gap between the digital world and fitness facilities. Such integrations enable facilities to deliver a holistic and streamlined experience, staying ahead of evolving customer needs and enhancing overall satisfaction and engagement.

The partnership between Daxko and Treo Wellness integrates their software services to seamlessly share member data. Gym members who sign up for Treo will experience automated membership verification through Daxko Operations. The simplified eligibility verification process makes it quick for members to create their account and eliminates the need for gym staff to manually maintain eligibility records. Once the member’s Treo account is active, digital rewards will be received for both on and offsite activities.

The Green Bay YMCA in Wisconsin launched the integrated solution in January 2023 and members now have 24/7 unlimited access to the full value of their Y membership. Using their Treo account, members can scan into the Y with their Daxko membership scan card, earn points for each onsite visit, and connect with a wide variety of on-demand experiences like virtual workouts, cooking videos, and Wellness Coaching when they are not onsite. The integration significantly amplifies the overall YMCA membership experience, empowering members to make the most out of their Y membership at any given time. Whether they are at the YMCA or exploring the virtual offerings from the comfort of their own homes, the full value of their membership is readily accessible, fostering holistic well-being and promoting a healthier lifestyle.

Green Bay YMCA member, Heidi G. has been using the Treo Wellness platform since its launch and stated it has helped her understand more about her health. “Treo helped me change my lifestyle. I never thought about what or how much I was eating! After using Treo, now I look at veggies as a daily challenge,” Heidi said.

The Green Bay YMCA has been offering Treo Wellness to pilot groups of members since 2021. The Daxko integration with Treo went live in 2023. Through the partnership, Treo saw a 247% growth in sign-ups in April and May 2023.

"Treo has helped the Green Bay YMCA bridge the gap between engagement and digital technology,” says Eric Gorder, Branch Director for the Greater Green Bay YMCA. “Most impressive to me, is their willingness to work with us to create the best solution for our members. The experience has been enjoyable, educating and rewarding!"

“Fitness facilities across the US can leverage digital strategic partnerships to their advantage,” said Jill Woodward, Treo Wellness Marketing Manager. “In the case of Treo & Daxko, facilities can offer a full-service, whole person digital wellness solution that takes their value proposition to the next level.”

If your facility is interested in working with Daxko and Treo Wellness, learn more at https://exchange.daxko.com/products/treo-wellness.

About Daxko

Daxko delivers comprehensive technology solutions, integrated payment processing, experienced services and deep insights to all kinds of health and fitness centers—enterprise health clubs, boutique fitness studios, affiliate gyms, campus recreation facilities, integrated wellness centers, YMCAs, and JCCs. Since 1998, the Daxko Nation of brands including Zen Planner, SugarWod, Club Automation, and more, has serve customers spanning 55 countries, nearly 19,000 facilities, and over 25 million+ members. For more information, please visit www.daxko.com.

About Treo Wellness

Treo Wellness is dedicated to helping others discover their healthy lifestyle. Treo’s Whole-Person Platform is a turnkey solution for organizations wanting to empower their people to achieve their personal health goals. Treo provides evidence-based, self-guided tools and virtual coaching support that encourages sustainable habits that energize and invigorate lives. More information at www.treowellness.com or info@treowellness.com.



Media Contact:

Daxko Partner Marketing Manager: Mary Grace Bonner

Email: mary.bonner@daxko.com

Phone: 601.813.9262