Treo Announces New On-Demand Fitness Content

There are over 400 workouts available now for all fitness levels! No equipment, no problem. There are classes for strength, cardio, yoga, and stretch, too.

COTTAGE GROVE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Treo Wellness, a division of Johnson Health Tech North America, announces the launch of our all-new On-Demand Fitness content. The library consists of a variety of both equipment- and non-equipment-based workouts and is available for viewing anytime on the Treo Wellness Digital Platform.

“Our workouts are led by top fitness professionals from around the country,” said Katie McNally, Fitness Producer. “We’ve filmed engaging workouts on 7 different equipment types as well as floor-based classes for strength, cardio, stretch and yoga.”

Adding On-Demand Fitness content to the already robust Treo Wellness Platform delivers even greater value for our members. The workouts support people of all fitness levels and provide motivation to help form healthy exercise habits.

“The studio classes, along with breathwork, mindfulness, and healthy eating videos, round out the whole-person wellbeing content available on Treo like nowhere else,” said Jill Woodward MS RD CD, Marketing & Member Experience Manager for Treo Wellness.

On-Demand Fitness content is the newest offering within the Treo Wellness Platform which delivers personalized wellbeing tools and resources to individuals through corporate, club, or YMCA partners. The On-Demand Content includes over 400 videos so members can easily find the trainer and class they prefer.

“New workouts will be added regularly,” said McNally. “Each category will feature a Workout of the Week to give members different challenges. Completing workouts also earn you Treo Wellness points moving you up the leaderboard.”

The Treo Wellness Platform now offers the most comprehensive, personalized wellness program solution on the market. To learn more about the Whole-Person Platform or bring Treo to your organization, connect with us at www.treowellness.com.

About Treo Wellness

Treo Wellness is dedicated to helping others discover their healthy lifestyle. Treo’s Whole-Person Platform is a turnkey solution for organizations wanting to empower their teams to achieve their personal health goals. Treo provides evidence-based, self-guided tools and virtual coaching support that encourages sustainable habits that energize and invigorate lives. More information at treowellness.com or info@treowellness.com

All new On-Demand Fitness Content available on Treo Wellness Whole-Person Wellbeing Platform