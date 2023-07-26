Transportation Commission awards nearly $6.8 million in contracts in July

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded almost $6.8 million in contracts for four Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its July 20 regular business meeting.

A $2.7 million bid was awarded to Sheridan-based Advanced Electrical Contracting Inc. for a project involving electrical work, traffic control, sidewalk, curb and gutter and other work in various locations within Carbon, Converse, Goshen, Johnson, Natrona and Platte Counties. The contracted completion date is October 31, 2024.

The commission awarded a nearly $1.8 million bid to Casper-based Oftedal Construction Inc. for a combined project involving seeding, erosion control, traffic control, grading and other work on US Highway 14/16/20 in Park County. The contracted completion date is October 31, 2023.

Cheyenne-based Simon Contractors was awarded a $1.1 million bid for a project involving paving, traffic control, grading, fencing, milling and other work on about 0.5 mile of Wyoming Highway 387 in Campbell County. The contracted completion date is July 31, 2024.

The three projects above are primarily funded with federal dollars. The only work primarily funded with state dollars awarded this month is a combined project involving structure work, traffic control, paving and other work on a portion of Interstate 80 and Wyoming Highway 212 in Laramie County. Cheyenne-based Reiman Corp. was awarded a $1.2 million bid for that project, with a contracted completion date of June 30, 2024.

Almost all WYDOT projects are awarded to the lowest bid.