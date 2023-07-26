Farm Shop Mfg., LLC Revolutionizes Farming Efficiency with Advanced Closing Wheels and Attractive Purchasing Offers
ARMSTRONG, IOWA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Farm Shop Mfg.'s New Age Solution, The Germinator® - A Modern Closing Wheel For Planters, Boosts Agricultural Productivity and Efficiency, Elevating Row-Crop Farming.
Farm Shop Mfg., LLC, a distinguished leader in farm innovation, announces the introduction of the Germinator® Closing Wheel, a remarkable and advanced replacement for traditional rubber wheels in the planting process. This announcement embodies the company's commitment to providing the agricultural sector with superior, cost-effective, and safety-oriented products.
The Germinator® Closing Wheel offers farmers an innovative tool that promises a consistent and efficient planting process. Carefully crafted from high-quality steel, this inventive closing wheel ensures successful and uniform germination and seed emergence, reducing the risk of sidewall compaction and minimizing down pressure.
Suited for various soil and tillage conditions, the Germinator® proves highly effective, even in heavy soil with no-till conditions. It marks a significant shift away from conventional wheels, bringing forth a modernized approach to farming that promotes better seed-to-soil contact. This unique wheel design eliminates air pockets and fully covers the seed 'V,' guaranteeing optimal crop yield.
Notably, the Germinator® Closing Wheel is adaptable to numerous types of planters, ranging from soy, corn, sunflowers, and sugar beets to dry beans and other row crops. Its compatibility extends to numerous popular planter brands, including John Deere MaxEmerge™, Kinze, AGCO White, Massey Ferguson, Great Plains, Monosem, Precision Planting Ready Row Unit, and Harvest International. This broad compatibility makes the Germinator® a convenient and efficient replacement for traditional rubber ring insert options, common with outdated factory-issued closing wheels.
As a testament to the company's dedication to its clientele, Farm Shop Mfg., LLC is pleased to announce an exclusive offer—customers purchasing 12 or more rows will enjoy complimentary shipping using the code FREESHIP. For farmers looking to elevate their farming practices, the company also offers a Germinator Package. This special package includes a generous 20% discount on a moisture management package, providing farmers an excellent opportunity to upgrade their farming equipment and improve their yield significantly.
A.R. "Tony" Wendler, the driving force behind Farm Shop Mfg., LLC, envisions the Germinator® as a game-changer in the farming industry. "We're committed to continuous innovation in farm technology. The Germinator® is just the beginning. We look forward to launching the 'Grain Temp Guard' to revolutionize grain storage monitoring further," said Tony.
About Farm Shop Mfg., LLC -
Farm Shop Mfg., LLC is a company committed to farm innovation. Founded and led by A.R. "Tony" Wendler, the company designs and creates practical, innovative solutions to meet farming's changing demands. By offering advanced products like the Germinator® and the soon-to-be-launched Grain Temp Guard, Farm Shop Mfg., LLC positions itself at the forefront of agricultural technology advancements.
