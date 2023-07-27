Jackson, MS Police Department chooses Kologik’s suite of integrated public safety solutions to streamline processes
24/7/365 exceptional customer support is key differentiatorBATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kologik, a leading provider of responsive, scalable, and user-friendly software for law enforcement organizations, proudly announced today its partnership with the Jackson Police Department (MS). JPD has selected Kologik's comprehensive Public Safety Platform, consisting of four core products: COPsync, a network for officers and deputies; CAD, a Computer-Aided Dispatch solution; RMS, a Records Management System; and JMS, a Jail Management System, to replace their existing systems.
JPD, the largest municipality in Mississippi, serves approximately 175,000 residents across 115-120 square miles within Hinds County. As a progressive law enforcement agency, JPD embraces modern technology and fosters strong partnerships with citizens and businesses to create a safer community environment. By adopting Kologik's suite of cloud-based solutions, JPD furthers its commitment to delivering cutting-edge public safety services to the residents and visitors of Jackson.
Previously, JPD experienced difficulties with service and support from another vendor and sought a new provider that could deliver reliable, round-the-clock customer support. Kologik's 24/7/365 care team offers JPD continuous access to a team of specialists capable of resolving issues swiftly and with minimal stress. Calls are answered by US-based Kologik employees, who, when necessary, can escalate to more advanced resources for assistance immediately. 96% of all calls to Kologik’s Care team are resolved on that call. Whether it’s 2am with an officer struggling to resolve NIBRS errors on a report or a function not working as expected in our software – the Kologik team will provide immediate assistance.
"Kologik is honored to collaborate with JPD in their pursuit of building a stronger and safer city. Our system of interoperable applications works cohesively to save time, enhance efficiency, and improve safety for both officers and the community," said Robert Wolf, CEO and President of Kologik. "Our exceptional customer support empowers JPD members with immediate assistance and real-time solutions to questions 24/7."
About Kologik
Kologik is a technology company specializing in public safety solutions that connect small and medium-sized law enforcement agencies with the information they need to keep officers and communities safe. With years of experience working with local, county, and state agencies in the judicial and public safety sectors, Kologik is dedicated to offering quality products and fast, friendly 24/7 customer support. For more information about Kologik, visit www.kologik.com or call toll-free at 1-855-339-9417.
