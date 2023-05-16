Kologik acquires Alabama based ALEN
Acquisition will bring additional technology and stability to law enforcement customersBATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kologik, a leading provider of responsive, scalable, and user-friendly software for law enforcement organizations, proudly announced today that it has acquired the assets of ALEN, an Alabama based provider of cloud solutions for federal, state and local law enforcement. This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone for Kologik to further enhance offerings for law enforcement and public safety.
Kologik is widely recognized for its intuitive software solutions and top tier customer service that enable agencies to streamline their processes and achieve greater efficiency in policing for their communities. The acquisition of ALEN by Kologik opens new markets for Kologik and brings additional technologies and opportunities for small agencies.
"We are delighted to welcome ALEN to the Kologik family," said Rob Wolf, CEO of Kologik. "Their solutions and commitment to empowering law enforcement align perfectly with our mission to leverage technology for connecting officers. Kologik will be continuing the work done by ALEN and offering additional solutions to ALEN customers."
“We are proud to be able to offer an alternative solution to our critical customer base that will bring new integrations and technology options to agencies across Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee,” tells ALEN President, Justin Spradlin.
As the acquisition process progresses, Kologik is working diligently to ensure a smooth transition for employees and customers. The integration of resources and expertise is expected to generate new opportunities for collaboration, innovation, and growth.
For more information on this acquisition, visit www.KOLOGIK.com.
About Kologik
Kologik is a technology company specializing in public safety solutions that connect small and medium-sized law enforcement agencies with the information they need to keep officers and communities safe. With years of experience working with local, county, and state agencies in the judicial and public safety sectors, Kologik is dedicated to offering quality solutions and fast, friendly 24/7 customer support. For more information about Kologik, visit www.kologik.com or call toll-free at 1-855-339-9417.
