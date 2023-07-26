Discover Nature with MDC at State Fair Aug. 10-20

Body

SEDALIA, Mo. -- Discover nature with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia Aug. 10-20. Visit the MDC Conservation Building from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and the children’s Xplor Zone from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to see live fish and other native animals such as snakes, turtles, and amphibians. Learn about and see displays of native plants that help butterflies and other important pollinators. Ask MDC staff conservation-related questions, get educational materials, and have fun.

Join MDC on Friday, Aug. 11, for Missouri Department of Conservation Day -- a full day of fun and excitement sponsored by MDC! For more information, visit mostatefair.com.

Don’t forget to visit MDC’s Community and Private Lands staff in the Agriculture Building to learn how to manage property to increase wildlife habitat and attract pollinators.

Enjoy these free conservation-related programs at MDC’s outdoor pavilion:

LIVE RAPTORS: See a live eagle and other birds of prey at the Raptors of Missouri presentation with Dickerson Park Zoo Aug. 10 and Aug. 19 at 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 4 p.m.

CARP FISH FRY: Enjoy a fish cooking and cleaning demonstration Aug. 11 and Aug. 12 at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

ALL-TERRAIN TRACK CHAIRS: Check out these special mobile chairs for people with limited mobility on Aug. 13 at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

CONSERVATION CANINE UNIT: Meet the dogs who are specially trained for conservation work on Aug. 14 and Aug. 15 at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

CRAFTING WITH NATURE’S LEFTOVERS: Learn to craft with items found in nature on Aug. 16 at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

PRAIRIES AND NATIVE GRASSLANDS: See a special display for Prairie Day with the Department of Natural Resources at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

HISTORIC SAWMILL: See a scale model working sawmill Aug. 18 at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

CAMPSITE COOKING: Learn how to cook with Dutch ovens, pie irons, foil packs, and cooking on a stick Aug. 20 at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Learn more about MDC programs and events at mdc.mo.gov.