Albert A. Wolf, 92, Bismarck, passed away on July 24, 2023. Mr. Wolf was the Burleigh County State's Attorney from 1963-1966.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30AM, Saturday, July 29 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 1919 N. 2nd St, Bismarck.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00PM, Friday, July 28 at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck.

Albert's full obituary is pending.

Funeral Home Link: https://www.eastgatefuneral.com/obituaries/albert-wolf