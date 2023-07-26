Judge Richard W. Goldberg 1927 – 2023

Judge Richard Wayne Goldberg, a legendary figure in the history of Fargo, North Dakota, passed away at the age of 95 on July 18th, 2023. Judge Goldberg is survived by his wife, Mary, son John, an executive with Coca-Cola, his daughter, Julie, a senior leader with Amazon, and his nephew James Richard DuBose, a high school student athlete.

Born in Fargo, he dedicated his life to public service and the pursuit of justice. His extraordinary journey led him to become a distinguished Judge on the national U.S. Court of International Trade, where he left an indelible mark on the legal landscape.

Judge Goldberg's career was defined by an impressive resumé that showcased his commitment to education, military service, and his family's grain business in Fargo. After attending formal education at a military academy in California, he attained a Bachelors in Arts and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Miami.

His passion for public service led him to serve as Assistant State Attorney for Cass County before receiving a direct commission into the U.S. Air Force Judge Advocate General Corps. Throughout his military service, he tried around 300 cases at installations in Labrador, Newfoundland, and Greenland.

Afterward, Judge Goldberg served as an attorney for the Federal Communications Commission in Washington, D.C. before returning to run his family's business in Fargo, Goldberg Feed and Grain Co, he was the President and CEO from 1959 – 1983 after which he sold the business to Anheuser Busch.

His dedication to his community and the state of North Dakota led him to be elected four times to the State Senate in Bismarck. Additionally, he held various elected positions, including roles in the Chamber of Commerce and the National Grain & Feed Association in Washington, D.C., and served on the Board of Directors of the prestigious Minneapolis Grain Exchange. Notably, Richard taught military law to ROTC students at North Dakota State University, for eight years.

His impressive track record caught the attention of President Ronald Reagan's Administration, who appointed him as Deputy Undersecretary for International Affairs and Commodity Programs, later promoting him to Undersecretary, based in Washington. In 1983, the entire Goldberg family relocated to Washington. D.C. He negotiatedagricultural agreements with the Soviet Union, China, the European Union, and other countries.

President George Herbert Walker Bush appointed him a Federal Judge on the national U.S. Court of International Trade located in New York City. The nomination was confirmed by the U.S. Senate. In this capacity he dedicated himself to enhancing the administration of justice. He approached his role with diligence and dedication, serving on committees at the Court and the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts.

Judge Goldberg's commitment to justice extended beyond his home court. He served with distinction as a judge on Courts of Appeals for the Second, Third, Fifth, Eighth, and Eleventh Circuits, as well as presiding over cases in federal district courts in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and North Dakota. His expertise and integrity earned him the admiration of his peers and the legal community.

After more than three decades of exceptional service on the federal benches, Judge Goldberg assumed inactive status as a Senior Judge, finally retiring at age 92. Throughout his career, he left an indelible mark on the legal system and demonstrated the highest standards of integrity, wisdom, and compassion.

Judge Richard W. Goldberg's legacy will forever be cherished by those who had the privilege of knowing him and working alongside him. He will be remembered for his immense contributions to the legal profession, his commitment to public service, and his unwavering pursuit of justice. His passing leaves a void in the legal community, but his legacy will continue to inspire future generations.

In addition to his many career achievements, he was known as for being a gifted pianist, an avid Minnesota Viking and Miami Hurricanes sports fan, a vodka martini aficionado, and in particular his love for and devotion to his family.

With his deep roots in the community, Richard and his wife Mary continued to live at the family lake home at Lake Melissa, every summer until his passing.

A link to his obituary, posted on the website of the U.S. Court on International Trade: https://www.cit.uscourts.gov/sites/cit/files/Judge%20Goldberg%20Obituary.pdf#:~:text=Judge%20Richard%20Wayne%20Goldberg%2C%20a%20legendary%20figure%20in,James%20Richard%20DuBose%2C%20a%20high%20school%20student%20athlete.