Dahsheng Chemical Leads Insole Innovation Launching Durapontex™ N-Series With Supercritical Foaming Technology
Designed for Ultra Performance, the DURAPONTEX N-Series is Far Superior
Dahsheng Chemical (DSC®), a leading performance foam manufacturer, is proud to launch its premium product line, the DURAPONTEX™ N-Series, at the NE and NW Materials Shows. DSC is the first brand to utilize supercritical foaming technology in the development of an insole at scale.
— Johnson Chang, CEO of Dahsheng Chemical
“The DSC innovation team has achieved a significant milestone by successfully developing the DURAPONTEX N-Series using supercritical foaming technology, which requires consistent high temperature and pressure control,” said Johnson Chang, CEO of Dahsheng Chemical. “The result is an athlete’s dream: unmatched rebound, resilience, and guaranteed high energy return.”
In the creation of the DURAPONTEX N-Series, DSC maintains precise control over the supercritical foaming environment. Nitrogen gas emissions are infused, leading to an innovative transformation. As result, a soft foam cell is made with consistent room between the bubble-like cells, creating an ultra-lightweight insole that delivers unparalleled resiliency and rebound. DSC is also applying supercritical foaming technology to create the revolutionary upper composite material that surpasses expectations with its remarkable properties. This innovation results in a very thin foam composite that it can be sliced as slim dimensions under 1.8mm. What truly sets it apart is its exceptional extendibility performance, enabling it to adapt to a wide range of stresses, without compromising its structural integrity.
“The ultra-light weight and extremely high resilience in the DURAPONTEX™ N-Series is something we haven’t seen in the industry before,” said Johnson Chang, CEO of Dahsheng Chemical. “We received great feedback when we athlete tested the N-Series at the Portland Track Festival this year, that it was amazingly soft and bouncy, as well a new, favorite insole on the track.”
The DURAPONTEX N-Series offers a range of options with various densities and rebounds, including the DURAPONTEX N20 and the DURAPONTEXT N23. The DURAPONTEX N20 tips the performance scale, boasting a low-density performance of 0.05+/- 0.02. DSC will demonstrate the exceptional rebound capabilities of the N20 at the NE and NW Materials Shows, with a consistent maximum resiliency of 70%.
In line with DSC's commitment to sustainability, the N-Series foam is100% recyclable. A desire to create eco-innovation is a catalyst for DSC, as well as paving the way toward its sustainable business plan, Run the Relay. DSC’s existing sustainable product range includes, DREAMCELL™ ZERO, made with 100% recycled foam waste, as well as innovations such as DREAMCELL™ XPRESSO. The insole made with 20% spent coffee grounds, decreasing the amount of fossil fuels, waste, greenhouse gas emissions, and energy in the production process.
Founded in 1945, Dahsheng Chemical has been a pioneer in foam innovation for the sports and bedding industries. Known for their premium comfort and performance foam DURAPONTEX™ and DREAMCELL™, DSC supplies its foam materials and components to some of the world's top brands, and is constantly pushing the boundaries of what is possible.
Visit www.dahsheng.com to learn more about Dahsheng Chemical and their commitment to sustainability and eco-innovation.
