Derby Barracks/Arrest - Multiple Offenses

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:23A5003561

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Logan Miller                            

STATION: Derby                     

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 07/26/2023 @ 0134 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Nelson Hill Rd, Derby

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Unlawful Restraint and Reckless Endangerment

 

ACCUSED:   Kristopher Lauderbach                                            

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/26/2023 at approximately 0134 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of family disturbance between Kristopher Lauderbach and another household member.  Troopers responded and the investigation revealed Lauderbach placed a family member in fear of serious bodily injury or death and prevented them from leaving the residence. Lauderbach was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks for processing Lauderbach was lodged without bail at Northern State Correctional Facility for the above listed offenses.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  07/26/2023 @ 1230          

COURT: Newport

LODGED - LOCATION:   Northern State Correctional Facility  

BAIL: Held without Bail

MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUEDED

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



Trooper Abigail Drew

Vermont State Police

Troop A Derby

35 Crawford Road

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

