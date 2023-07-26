Derby Barracks/Arrest - Multiple Offenses
CASE#:23A5003561
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Logan Miller
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 07/26/2023 @ 0134 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Nelson Hill Rd, Derby
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Unlawful Restraint and Reckless Endangerment
ACCUSED: Kristopher Lauderbach
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/26/2023 at approximately 0134 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of family disturbance between Kristopher Lauderbach and another household member. Troopers responded and the investigation revealed Lauderbach placed a family member in fear of serious bodily injury or death and prevented them from leaving the residence. Lauderbach was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks for processing Lauderbach was lodged without bail at Northern State Correctional Facility for the above listed offenses.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/26/2023 @ 1230
COURT: Newport
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: Held without Bail
MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUEDED
