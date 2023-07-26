webFEAT Complete Joins Hands with IPM Food Pantry to Combat Hunger
webFEAT Complete Joins IPM Food Pantry in Gleaning Blueberries to Alleviate Local Hunger – 37 Pounds Collected & Distributed to Local PantriesCINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Members of the webFEAT Complete team recently took part in a fulfilling volunteer initiative, partnering with Inter Parish Ministry (IPM) Food Pantry to glean blueberries at a farm in New Richmond, OH. The event was organized in collaboration with EndHunger.org and the Society of St. Andrew with the aim to alleviate hunger in the local community.
Gleaning, an age-old practice of gathering leftover crops from fields after harvest, has taken on a modern approach to address food insecurity today. On Friday, July 21, webFEAT Complete team members dedicated their time and efforts for a meaningful cause, contributing to the worldwide fight against hunger.
Throughout the day, volunteers managed to collect an impressive 37 pounds of fresh, nutritious blueberries. These bountiful berries were promptly distributed to two local food pantries in Newtown and Amelia, where they will provide essential sustenance to those in need within the community.
"WebFEAT Complete is proud to collaborate with Inter Parish Ministry Food Pantry, EndHunger.org, and the Society of St. Andrew to support the critical cause of hunger relief," said Michelle Selnick, Founder and CEO of webFEAT Complete. "Our team members were excited to participate in gleaning blueberries, knowing that our efforts will directly impact the lives of individuals and families experiencing food insecurity in our area."
webFEAT Complete team's involvement in the gleaning initiative exemplifies their commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of their neighbors and fostering a strong sense of community.
The success of this gleaning project serves as a testament to the power of collective action in tackling hunger. By working together and supporting initiatives such as this, it is possible to bring about meaningful change and provide hope to those facing difficult circumstances.
For more information about webFEAT Complete's community involvement and upcoming initiatives, please visit https://www.webfeatcomplete.com/community-involvement/.
For more information about IPM Food Pantry and their mission, head to https://www.ipmfoodpantry.org/.
Warren Ponticos
webFEAT Complete
+1 513-533-2433
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube