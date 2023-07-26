Joplin License Office Transitioning To A New Location

JEFFERSON CITY —

The Missouri Department of Revenue is announcing that the Joplin License Office will be moving to a new location at 2702 Richard Joseph Blvd., Ste. 116, Joplin, Mo., 64804. This new office location will open July 31 and have business hours of Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and the telephone number is 417-580-9991.

Please note the current location (located at 1110 East 7th, Ste. 6, Joplin, Mo., 64801) will close on July 25 to allow for transitioning of the necessary office equipment.

License offices are operated by independent contractors but overseen by the Missouri Department of Revenue. All license office contracts in Missouri are awarded through a competitive bid process.

While the office is closed to transition to the new location, the Department encourages customers to visit one of the following nearby locations to receive assistance with their motor vehicle and driver licensing needs:

Carthage License Office – 1429 Hazel St., Carthage, Mo., 64836

Neosho License Office –112 West Spring St., Neosho, Mo., 64850

Sarcoxie License Office – 506 Cross St., Sarcoxie, Mo., 64862-0237

A full list of license office locations and hours of operation can be found at https://dor.mo.gov/license-office-locator/.

The following online services are also available:

License Offices accepting phone-in vehicle and watercraft registration renewals can be found here: License-Offices-Accepting-Phone-In-Vehicle-Registration_000.pdf (mo.gov).



License Plate Renewal — The Online License Plate Renewal System is a convenient way to renew your license plates. If your county participates by sharing personal property tax information with the Department, you have an easy registration option. Check here to see if your county participates.



Renewal Requirements Inquiry — Online inquiry to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements.



— Online inquiry to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements. Get answers 24/7 with the help of the Department’s chatbot, DORA, a virtual assistant programmed to respond to common taxation, motor vehicle and driver licensing questions.

