Applications for EMU’s Postgraduate Programs Continue with Great Interest

Applications for Eastern Mediterranean University’s (EMU) postgraduate and doctoral programs continue with great interest. Postgraduate program applications for 2023-204 Academic Year Fall Semester can be submitted online through https://applyonline.emu.edu.tr/grad/ link until Monday, 18 September 2023.

Last Day for Scholarship Application is 13 August

EMU offers a variety of scholarships for the postgraduate programs. EMU undergraduate program graduates receive 15% discount when they register to a postgraduate program. Moreover, Republic of Türkiye citizens who are newly registered to postgraduate programs can also benefit from 100% and 50% scholarships. For the doctoral programs, 100% and 50% scholarships are available for both Republic of Türkiye citizen and international students who newly registered to EMU’s doctoral programs.

Scholarship applications are submitted online during applying the programs. In a statement released by the EMU Institute for Graduate Studies and Research, it was stated that the last day for scholarship applications is Sunday, 13 August 2023. Results of the scholarship applications are to be announced on www.emu.edu.tr website on Thursday, 7 September 2023. Adding more, EMU offers transportation opportunities for Nicosia, Kyrenia and Karpaz regions.

20% Discount for Civil Servant

A 20% discount is offered to civil servants who are to newly register to EMU’s postgraduate programs. Attaching great importance to postgraduate education, EMU offers five different Turkish-medium postgraduate programs in Nicosia with the intention of contributing the professional development of individuals in the business world. The programs available at EMU Business and Economics Faculty are Banking and Finance (without thesis), Financial Economics (without thesis), Business Management (with or without thesis), Management Economy (without thesis), Gender Studies (with or without thesis). The courses offered in the postgraduate programs in Nicosia are after working hours and are administered at Atatürk Teachers’ Academy. In this way, both civil servants and private sector employees are able to easily attend the classes.

More information regarding EMU’s postgraduate programs can be accessed from http://grad.emu.edu.tr website, by contacting 630 11 57 land line or by e-mailing igsr@emu.edu.tr address.