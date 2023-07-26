Great success for the iSuccess Foundation and Fashion TV gala sponsored by iSwiss
Receiving this recognition in such a unique setting as the Cannes Film Festival makes this occasion even more special”LUGANO, SWISS, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cannes Film Festival was the setting for several major events. One of the most successful was certainly the gala organised at the Ritz Carlton Hotel by the iSuccess Foundation in collaboration with Fashion TV. This event saw the awarding of prizes to short films and excellence in various fields.
The event's main sponsor was the iSwiss banking group, one of the most important global players in innovation in the world of finance. For the Swiss banking group, the opportunity to support an initiative such as the iSuccess Foundation is of great importance: because the spirit of drive for progress and growth that has sanctioned the success of iSwiss is the same that was breathed into this event, dedicated to the best realities of different sectors.
Christopher Aleo, CEO of iSwiss, attended several events as part of the Cannes Film Festival, including the premiere of "Asteroid City", the new film by Wes Andersen starring some of Hollywood's most famous actors: but the iSuccess gala was definitely the highlight of all the events.
Indeed, iSwiss was not only one of the main sponsors of the event, but was also awarded a prestigious prize reserved for the fastest growing banking group in 2023.
And it was Christopher Aleo himself who picked up the award: "Receiving this recognition in such a unique setting as the Cannes Film Festival makes this occasion even more special," said the iSwiss CEO. "It is certainly an important award, which recognises how the iSwiss group has grown globally at an astonishing pace."
"But this for our group is a starting point even before being an achievement," Aleo continued, "The challenge for the future is to anticipate customers' needs, offer an ever broader and more accessible range of services, and harness technological innovation to achieve these goals."
These are all strategies that iSwiss has been deploying for some time, which have led the Swiss banking group to expand its business to many countries far beyond the borders of Europe.
"The iSuccess award is an incentive to work even harder and achieve even better results: progress requires a revolution, just like the one iSwiss is putting in place in the financial world," concluded Aleo, about to board the flight to Dubai, to get back to work and the development of new growth projects for iSwiss.
