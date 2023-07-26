United States Material Handling Market estimated to cross US$50 billion by 2027

The United States material handling market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.00% over the forecast period to reach a market size of US$50.323 billion by 2027.

The United States material handling market was valued at $35.759 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.00% over the forecast period to reach a market size of $50.323 billion by 2027.” — Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence