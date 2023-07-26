United States Material Handling Market estimated to cross US$50 billion by 2027
The United States material handling market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.00% over the forecast period to reach a market size of US$50.323 billion by 2027.
The United States material handling market was valued at $35.759 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.00% over the forecast period to reach a market size of $50.323 billion by 2027.”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the United States Material Handling Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.00% between 2020 and 2027 to reach US$50.323 billion by 2027. Rapid e-commerce growth coupled with last-mile delivery demands, are some of the prime factors driving the United States Material Handling Market growth.
— Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
The United States material handling market is a dynamic and vital industry that plays a significant role in the efficient transportation, storage, and management of commodities across many industries. The need for innovative material handling equipment and technology is expanding as industrialization, e-commerce expansion, and an emphasis on supply chain optimization increase. This market includes a diverse variety of technologies, such as conveyor systems, automated guided vehicles (AGVs), robots, and warehouse management systems, that increase productivity and improve logistics operations across the country.
The material handling industry in the United States is expanding rapidly as a result of a variety of factors driving demand for innovative solutions and technology. For example, in 2020, Beumer Group bought FAM Gmb, Magdeburg, a supplier of conveying systems and loading technology, in an effort to expand its position in the conveying and loading technology industry. The exponential expansion of e-commerce is one of the key growth factors, resulting in an increase in last-mile delivery expectations. As more people purchase online, the requirement for effective and optimised material handling systems becomes increasingly important in order to satisfy delivery timeframes and customer expectations. Automation and robotics advancements are some other important aspects driving the United States material handling market expansion. Companies are implementing automated material handling technology and robots to increase efficiency, lower labour costs, and boost overall output. Automation enables faster and more precise handling of items, resulting in more efficient warehouse operations.
The industry is also being driven by the growth of storage and distribution centres. As firms strive to meet rising customer demands, the need for larger, more efficient warehouses is increasing. As a result, the need for material handling technology to assist the movement and storage of commodities within these facilities is increasing. Furthermore, the growing use of Internet of Things (IoT) and business 4.0 technologies is transforming the material handling business. IoT-enabled devices and sensors collect real-time data, allowing for better decision-making, predictive maintenance, and improved supply chain visibility. Supply chain optimisation has grown more important as efficiency and optimisation have become crucial variables in supply chain management. Cloud-based warehouse management solutions are becoming more popular as businesses attempt to optimise warehouse operations and improve inventory management, order monitoring, and data-driven decision-making. The combination of this is propelling the material handling market in the United States and offering chances for enterprises to invest in novel solutions to suit the increasing demands of contemporary supply chains.
Access sample report or view details:
https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/united-states-material-handling-market
The United States material handling market has been categorized based on products, application, industrial vertical, and states. The market has been segmented based on products into automated guided vehicles, trucks & lits, cranes and others. Application is further classified into warehousing & distribution, airport baggage handling, bulk handling, and others.
By region, the Midwest leads the United States material handling market. The Midwest is a major industrial center, with a concentration of manufacturing, distribution, and logistical facilities. States with a high concentration of warehouses, fulfilment centers, and industrial facilities, such as Illinois, Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan, drive the need for material handling equipment and solutions. Because of its strategic position and solid infrastructure, the area is a top choice for firms looking for efficient and cost-effective material handling operations. Furthermore, the Midwest's strong industrial base and emphasis on supply chain optimization contribute to its significance in the US material handling sector.
As a part of the report, the key companies operating in the United States material handling market that have been covered include Beumer Group, Murata Machinery USA Inc., Daifuku North America Holding Company, Kardex Group, JBT Corporation, Kuka Systems North America LLC., Honeywell Intelligrated, Bastian Solutions, LLC, Dematic, Crown Equipment Corporation, Toyota Industries Corporation, and Hyster-Yale Material Handling among others.
The report segments the united states material handling market on the following basis:
• By Products
o Automated Guided Vehicles
o Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems
o Trucks and Lits
o Cranes
o Conveyor Systems
o Others
• By Application
o Warehousing and Distribution
o Airport Baggage Handling
o Bulk Handling
o Postal and Parcel Delivery
o Assembly
o Packaging
• By Industry Vertical
o Manufacturing
• Warehousing And Distribution
o Healthcare
• Warehousing And Distribution
o Chemicals
• Warehousing And Distribution
o Paper
• Warehousing And Distribution
o Food & Beverages
• Warehousing And Distribution
o Others
• By States
o California
o Texas
o Ohio
o Illinois
o Pennsylvania
o Others
Explore More Reports:
• Automated Material Handling Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/automated-material-handling-market
• Industrial Robotics Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/industrial-robotics-market
• Global Wafer Handling Robots Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-wafer-handling-robots-market
Ankit Mishra
Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
+1 850-250-1698
info@knowledge-sourcing.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn