Lynx Technology Partners Takes Action to Help SMBs Supercharge GRC and Defend Against AI-accelerated Cyberthreats

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lynx Technology Partners, LLC. (Lynx), a trusted GRC managed service provider, today announced it’s taking action to help small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs) supercharge governance, risk and compliance (GRC) and defend against AI-accelerated cybersecurity threats. In service to this mission, Lynx Chairman & CEO, Aric K. Perminter has joined as a member of the BBB Institute for Marketplace Trust (BBB Institute) board of directors.

“As generative AI enters the workplace, small and mid-sized businesses must keep pace with security threats to avoid the financial and reputational harm of a successful attack,” said Aric K. Perminter, Chairman & CEO of Lynx Technology Partners. “Through BBB Institute outreach and SMB-tailored GRC managed services, Lynx is empowering small and mid-sized businesses with the knowledge and budget-wise risk operations center capabilities they need to operate in a secure way.”

Often small and mid-sized businesses struggle to balance rapidly evolving risk profiles, regulatory compliance, and cybersecurity costs. Due to budget or expertise constraints, many SMBs still lack basic protective measures like antivirus, endpoint security, password management, and data backups. Poor cyber hygiene leaves companies vulnerable to the most common SMB-targeted attacks including viruses, phishing, and ransomware.

Most SMBs are ill-prepared to face the GRC challenges of truly borderless AI technologies. The same chatbots and large language models (LLMs) employees use to boost productivity will be used by bad actors to reduce the monotonous, time-consuming elements of hacking, create malicious code or phishing scams at scale, and make it harder to trust identities, data, and correspondences. GRC-managed services provide SMBs with a convenient and economical solution to maintain risk mitigation measures that defend against evolving cyberthreats.

Lynx meets the unique requirements of SMBs by offering a governance, risk and compliance-as-a-service (GRCaaS) program that is fully scalable to meet any business’s budget and resource requirements. With on-demand access to risk operations center capabilities, advanced technologies, and a dedicated team of experts, SMBs can easily and affordably strengthen GRC as a value-driven framework that keeps the business on track and operating efficiently. Learn more about Lynx GRCaaS at https://www.lynxtechnologypartners.com/services/governance-risk-and-compliance/.

Through Lynx’s involvement with the BBB Institute, the 501(c)(3) educational foundation of the Better Business Bureau, SMB-tailored GRC services and educational programs that help businesses preserve marketplace trust will soon be available. Learn more about the BBB Institute and Aric K. Perminter’s board of directors appointment at the BBB Institute.

About Lynx Technology Partners

Lynx Technology Partners governance, risk and compliance as a service (GRCaaS) empowers organizations to proactively manage risk and deliver measurable business value. Through thier risk operations center (ROC), Lynx customers gain on-demand access to certified teams of GRC experts and intelligent technologies. Enterprises of all sizes use Lynx GRCaaS to improve their overall security posture, achieve continuous compliance and formulate risk-aware business strategies. Our dedication to diversity, customer success, and responsiveness make us the trusted GRC managed service partner of a growing list of customers in highly regulated industries worldwide. Learn more at LynxTechnologyPartners.com.