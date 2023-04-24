Lynx Technology Partners Wins Multiple Global InfoSec Awards at RSA Conference 2023

Aric k. Perminter, Founder and CEO, Lynx Technology Partners, LLC.

Lynx secures “Most Innovative Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) Solution” and Robyn Yaniero Marsi earns “Top Women in Cyber Security” Global InfoSec Awards

This award reaffirms we are doing important work to secure the digital world of our customers, so they can keep focusing on what they do best.” — Aric K. Perminter, Lynx Founder and CEO

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lynx Technology Partners, LLC. (Lynx) announces the company will bring home the title of “Most Innovative Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) Solution” from the 2023 RSA Conference and senior director, Robyn Yaniero Marsi, will be honored as a “Top Women in Cybersecurity” by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), a leading electronic information security magazine.

“We’re proud to have Cyber Defense Magazine recognize the innovativeness of our GRCaaS solution and people. Lynx is dedicated to providing the diverse cybersecurity resources and tools our customers need to demonstrate mature GRC practices that deliver business value,” said Aric K. Perminter, Founder and CEO of Lynx Technology Partners. “This award reaffirms we are doing important work to secure the digital world of our customers, so they can keep focusing on what they do best.”

Lynx empowers every organization to manage risk effectively, proactively, and seamlessly by delivering managed security services through its risk operation center (ROC) including governance, risk and compliance as a service (GRCaaS). The Lynx team of risk intelligence and continuous compliance industry professionals consult with customers to help improve overall security posture, facilitate compliance, and reduce business risk.

Lynx believes diversity, culture, and inclusiveness are vital enablers of best-in-class cybersecurity. As an industry leader and visionary that has excelled in providing management, leadership, expertise, resources, and guidance to help Lynx clients succeed, Robyn Yaniero Marsi, Senior Director Risk & Technology Services, is a talented cybersecurity professional. Her recognition as a top woman in cybersecurity is a testament to the value she has delivered over her 33-year career.

“We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber-crime. Lynx is absolutely worthy of these coveted awards and consideration for deployment in your environment,” said Yan Ross, Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.

