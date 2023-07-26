Mashed Potatoes Market projected to be valued close to US$5 billion by 2028

ksimpm

The global mashed potatoes market was valued at US$3,123.462 million in 2021 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.49% to reach $4,850.831 million by 2028.

