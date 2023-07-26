Mashed Potatoes Market projected to be valued close to US$5 billion by 2028
The global mashed potatoes market was valued at US$3,123.462 million in 2021 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.49% to reach $4,850.831 million by 2028.
The global mashed potatoes market is projected to reach US$4,850.831 million by 2028 driven by the versatility and wide culinary applications of mashed potatoes.”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new market study on the Mashed Potatoes Market forecasted between 2023 and 2028, published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the mashed potatoes market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.49% between 2023 and 2028 to reach US$4,850.831 million by 2028. The prime factor driving the market growth is the versatility and wide culinary applications of mashed potatoes.
The global demand and consumption of mashed potatoes, a popular and adaptable meal created by mashing cooked potatoes with butter, milk, or other ingredients, is referred to as the mashed potatoes market. Mashed potatoes are beloved for their creamy texture, soothing flavor, and ability to complement a variety of dishes. The popularity of mashed potatoes as a delightful side dish and their ease of use in a variety of culinary applications drive the market. The mashed potatoes market is important in the food sector worldwide since it is a popular comfort dish. Several significant reasons have led to the expansion of the mashed potatoes industry, including rising popularity and demand. There is a growing consumer demand for convenience meals, and mashed potatoes fit right in because they are simple to prepare and need little cooking time. Modern customers' hectic lifestyles have resulted in a growing desire for quick and easy meal alternatives, making mashed potatoes a popular choice.
Mashed potatoes are quite flexible and may be used in a variety of culinary applications. They make a superb side dish for a variety of meat and vegetable meals, making them a restaurant and home dining classic. Mash potatoes' adaptability appeals to both consumers and food service outlets, leading to the market's development. The appeal of comfort meals has also contributed to the increased demand for mashed potatoes. Mashed potatoes provide a nostalgic and fulfilling experience as customers seek traditional and comforting flavors. Since they are frequently linked with warmth and home-cooked meals, they are a popular choice for people seeking comfort in their culinary choices.
The increased demand for ready-to-eat and packaged foods has also benefited the business. Pre-packaged mashed potato products provide consumers convenience and ease of preparation, making them a popular option for busy homes. The rise of the mashed potatoes market has been aided by the growth of the food service industry and the growing demand for catering services. Catered gatherings frequently feature mashed potatoes as a popular side dish, increasing demand for large orders and propelling market development. Also, rising disposable income in emerging nations has resulted in increased expenditure on convenience meals and dining out, driving up demand for mashed potatoes in these areas. Overall, a mix of convenience, adaptability, comfort, and creative products has made mashed potatoes a popular and in-demand food item, contributing to the market's continuous rise.
Access sample report or view details:
https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/mashed-potatoes-market
The mashed potatoes market has been categorized based on application, form, distribution channel, and geography. The market has been segmented based on application into food ingredients, and food products. Form is further classified into powder, and solid.
By region, North America is the market leader in mashed potatoes. Mashed potatoes have become a mainstay in North American cuisine due to their appeal as a classic comfort meal and side dish. The region's increasing desire for convenience meals and ready-to-eat items has driven industry expansion even further. Furthermore, the popularity of quick-service restaurants and fast-food franchises in North America has contributed to mashed potatoes' broad availability and consumption. The region's rich food service industry and diversified culinary culture also contribute significantly to the market's demand for mashed potatoes as a flexible and appreciated meal.
As a part of the report, the key companies operating in the mashed potatoes market that have been covered include Hungry Jack’s, Pomuni, Unilever Food Solutions, Post Holdings Inc., Agristo, Mccain Foods Limited, Idahoan Foods LLC, and Hormel Foods LLC among other market players.
The market research study segments the mashed potatoes market on the following basis:
• By Application
o Food Ingredient
o Food Product
• Snacks
• Culinary
• By Form
o Powder
o Solid
• By Distribution Channel
o Foodservice
o Retail
• By Geography
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Others
