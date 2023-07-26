Impel Hires Former Dealer.com and Cox Automotive Executive as Chief Financial Officer
Automotive software veteran Wayne Pastore joins Impel to lead Finance and Business Operations
Wayne is a proven leader with a history of navigating through periods of rapid growth. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome him as we continue to execute on our long-term business strategy.”SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Impel, the global leader in AI-powered digital engagement technology for the auto industry, today announced the hiring of Wayne Pastore as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Pastore’s experience includes executive leadership roles at automotive technology companies including Dealer.com, Dealertrack, Cox Automotive and Polly. This appointment follows Impel’s recent launch of Chat AI, the company’s newest generative conversational AI offering, and its $104 million growth equity investment announced earlier this year. As CFO, Pastore will oversee Finance, Business Operations, and Legal teams at Impel.
Pastore brings more than three decades of finance and operations leadership experience to Impel. He has a demonstrated track record of success in high-growth companies. In his new role, Pastore will lead the development of scalable processes and operating models to fuel the company’s long-term growth trajectory.
"As the category creator and de facto standard for generative conversational AI in automotive, Impel is in an enviable position to capitalize on the transformation that is currently taking place in auto retailing,” said Pastore. “The company’s impressive business momentum, cutting-edge technology applications and demonstrated success in corporate acquisitions provide a solid foundation for extending its leadership position and driving sustained growth well into the future. I look forward to working alongside this talented team as we embark on the next chapter of our journey.”
Prior to joining Impel, Pastore served as President and Chief Operating Officer of Distribution at Polly, the leading insurance marketplace for automotive retailers. Previously, Pastore was Chief Accounting Officer at Dealer.com when the company was acquired by Dealertrack. After serving as SVP and General Manager at Dealertrack, he moved into executive finance and operations roles at Cox Automotive after the company’s acquisition of Dealertrack. Earlier in his career, Pastore held corporate finance roles for a variety of private and public companies, including Sonus Networks and Sycamore Networks.
"Wayne is a proven leader with a history of helping companies successfully navigate through periods of rapid growth,” said Devin Daly, Impel CEO and Co-Founder. “His financial acumen and deep roots in process optimization will be indispensable to our future success. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome him to the team as we continue to scale the business and execute on our long-term business strategy."
Impel's digital engagement platform enables dealers to deliver personalized experiences at every touchpoint in the customer lifecycle. By leveraging advanced digital merchandising technologies and AI-powered communications, dealers can meet individual customer needs while driving meaningful productivity improvements and operational efficiency gains.
About Impel
Impel offers automotive dealers, OEMs, and third-party marketplaces the industry’s most advanced digital engagement platform. The company’s end-to-end omnichannel solution leverages proprietary shopper behavioral data and generative conversational AI technology to deliver hyper-personalized experiences at every touchpoint across the customer lifecycle. Impel’s fully integrated platform works seamlessly with all major website, CRM, and DMS platforms. To date, the company has delivered nearly 11 billion shopper interactions generating more than $3 billion in Sales and Service revenue across 51 countries.
