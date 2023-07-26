47Billion's ISP Billing Automation Platform Boosts WISPs' Customer Retention by 92% through Personalized Experiences
47Billion's ISP Billing Automation Platform Boosts WISPs' Customer Retention by 92% through Personalized Experiences
A revamped digital ecosystem with enhanced customization, 92% increase in customer retention.
They've brought resources, intelligence, and management for redefining our billing platform. It offers easy accessibility and streamlines all the operations.”SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 47Billion, a pioneer in product engineering capabilities and IT services, has introduced an innovative customer intelligence and insights-driven ISP billing automation platform to enable WISPs (Wireless Internet Service Providers) to enhance customer relationships through personalized engagements at every touchpoint along the customer journey.
— Owner of ISP Billing Platform
The revamped digital ecosystem, marked by a redefined design, enhanced customization, and increased customer control of features, has proven to be a game-changer, resulting in an astounding 92% increase in customer retention.
The new version of the web and mobile apps introduces innovative and intuitive experiences that promise to provide clients' customers with a seamless journey throughout their device lifecycle.
47Billion's User Experience and Design team meticulously reimagined the platform's interface, infusing it with ease of use. They delivered a scalable, extensible, web-based, cloud-hosted platform with an enhanced, consistent user interface using an agile methodology with iterative deployments and a dashboard consisting of a visual representation of subscriber information.
Several key features underwent significant upgrades, including subscriber management, service ticket management, scheduling, site location maps, and the most significant feature – the dashboard. These visual enhancements aim to emphasize critical information and improve overall usability.
For over a decade, 47Billion has been a steadfast partner in elevating user experiences for its customers. Their team of experienced strategists, designers, and developers collaborated at every stage of web and mobile app development to deliver a scalable and intuitive product from conception to implementation.
The primary focus areas of the upgrade were:
A Refreshed digital platform for an Improved Aesthetic Experience
Enhanced Features - With added functionalities and user-centric improvements, the upgraded platform caters to customers' evolving needs.
"We are glad to deploy this upgraded system as it helped clients with new customer signups, reduced maintenance costs, and improved customer engagement and retention. We aimed to provide them with advanced features that helped them in overall revenue growth," expressed Amol Vaidya, CEO of 47Billion.
About 47Billion:
As the name suggests, 47Billion is at the forefront of driving innovation through its product engineering capabilities and IT services. The company empowers its clients to become industry leaders by serving organizations and startups globally. With a decade of expertise in User Experience & Design, Data Analytics, Data Visualization, Machine Learning, and End-to-end product development, 47Billion's team of experienced professionals collaboratively nurtures products from conception to delivery. The company has a proven track record of successful partnerships with esteemed brands, including Personagraph, L-Squared Networks, Cisco, Agrilife Technologies, Sodexo, Cavohealth, APFM, and Jio. Their expertise spans diverse sectors, including health tech, banking and financial services, agriculture, edtech, telecom, logistics, ad tech, and tourism.
Pankaj Jaiswal
47Billion Inc.
+ 1 669 205 6901
hello@47billion.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other