Upgraded User Experience Drives Remarkable 2X Revenue Growth for Leading Wellness and Beauty Brand- Rati Beauty
Upgraded User Experience Drives Remarkable 2X Revenue Growth for Leading Wellness and Beauty Brand- Rati Beauty
We are delighted to collaborate with Rati Beauty as they revolutionize the health and wellness industry through technology.
The launch of our upgraded web and mobile app is taking us towards our commitment to providing our customers with best experience, offering accessibility to our services and customized health plans”SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rati Beauty, the trailblazing wellness and beauty brand, has achieved an exceptional milestone with a 2X revenue growth, thanks to the successful deployment of an upgraded platform by 47Billion.
— Rati Tehri Singh- Co Founder
This revamped digital ecosystem, characterized by redefined design, enhanced customization, and greater customer control of features, has significantly boosted revenue and customer engagement for Rati Beauty.
The new version of the web and mobile apps introduces innovative and intuitive experiences that promise to provide customers with a seamless journey throughout their device lifecycle.
47Billion's User Experience and Design team meticulously reimagined the platform's interface, infusing it with simplicity and elegance. Several key features underwent significant upgrades, including 2-way communication, improved navigation spacing, upgraded tech stack, and an enhanced landing page structure. These visual enhancements aim to emphasize critical information and improve overall usability.
For over a decade, 47Billion has been a steadfast partner in elevating user experiences for its customers. Their team of experienced strategists, designers, and developers collaborated at every stage of the web app and mobile app development to deliver a scalable and intuitive product from conception to implementation.
The primary focus areas of the upgrade were:
A Refreshed Design for an Improved Aesthetic Experience: Rati Beauty's new platform exudes modernity and user-friendliness, elevating the overall aesthetic appeal.
Enhanced Everyday Features: With added functionalities and user-centric improvements, the upgraded platform caters to the evolving needs of customers.
Extended Customization for All Devices: Rati Beauty's customers now enjoy a personalized experience tailored to their unique preferences across various devices.
"We are delighted to collaborate with Rati Beauty as they revolutionize the health and wellness industry through technology. Our aim was to offer a personalized experience that resonated with their customer base, fostering engagement to drive remarkable growth. We are thrilled that our efforts have contributed value to their business," expressed Amol Vaidya, CEO of 47Billion.
About Rati Beauty: Rati Beauty is a pioneering wellness and beauty brand that has undergone transformative growth in the past decade, fueled by technological advancements. The integration of cutting-edge technology has streamlined business management, communication, and marketing functions, making Rati Beauty a comprehensive lifestyle solution with health-based subscription models and interpersonal communication features.
About 47Billion: As the name suggests, 47Billion is at the forefront of driving innovation through its product engineering capabilities and IT services. Serving organizations and startups globally, 47Billion empowers its clients to become industry leaders. With a decade of expertise in User Experience & Design, Data Analytics, Data Visualization, Machine Learning, and End-to-end product development, 47Billion's team of experienced professionals collaboratively nurtures products from conception to delivery. The company has a proven track record of successful partnerships with esteemed brands, including Personagraph, L-Squared Networks, Cisco, Agrilife Technologies, Sodexo, Cavohealth, APFM, and Jio. Their expertise spans across diverse sectors, including health tech, banking and financial services, agriculture, edtech, telecom, logistics, ad-tech, and tourism.
Rajeev Dixit
UIUX Design Company USA 47Billion Inc.
+1 669-205-6901
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other